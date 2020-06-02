All apartments in Boston
120 Holton St

120 Holton Street · (671) 818-1356
Location

120 Holton Street, Boston, MA 02135
Allston

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $3780 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,780

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available 09/01/20 Recently renovated multi-family available for rent. The unit is upper floors that have 2 levels of living spaces. There are 2 bedrooms, 2 living rooms (turn one of them into another bedroom! make this into a 5 bed apartment), kitchen, and 1 full bath on second floor. There are 2 bedroom and 1 full bath on third floor. Plenty of storage. The second floor living room connect to an outdoor balcony. Great for relaxing on a cool Sunday evening. The house also comes with 3 tandem parking spaces and plenty of permit street parking as well. 10 min bicycle ride to Harvard Business School. Whole Food, Star Market, restaurants, and shops are near by. Come and schedule for viewing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5932381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Holton St have any available units?
120 Holton St has a unit available for $3,780 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 Holton St have?
Some of 120 Holton St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Holton St currently offering any rent specials?
120 Holton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Holton St pet-friendly?
No, 120 Holton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 120 Holton St offer parking?
Yes, 120 Holton St offers parking.
Does 120 Holton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 Holton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Holton St have a pool?
No, 120 Holton St does not have a pool.
Does 120 Holton St have accessible units?
No, 120 Holton St does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Holton St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Holton St has units with dishwashers.
