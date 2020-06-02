120 Holton St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Available 09/01/20 Recently renovated multi-family available for rent. The unit is upper floors that have 2 levels of living spaces. There are 2 bedrooms, 2 living rooms (turn one of them into another bedroom! make this into a 5 bed apartment), kitchen, and 1 full bath on second floor. There are 2 bedroom and 1 full bath on third floor. Plenty of storage. The second floor living room connect to an outdoor balcony. Great for relaxing on a cool Sunday evening. The house also comes with 3 tandem parking spaces and plenty of permit street parking as well. 10 min bicycle ride to Harvard Business School. Whole Food, Star Market, restaurants, and shops are near by. Come and schedule for viewing!



No Pets Allowed



