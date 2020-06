Amenities

This is the apartment you've been waiting for! Check this out: garden-level three bed / two bath apartment with laundry on site. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Great neighborhood. This apartment is located half a block from the Green Line. Take public transit directly downtown, or have a lovely walk to either BC or BU. Lots of parks nearby. Halfway between Allston Village and Brighton Center, so there is plenty to do. Call today!