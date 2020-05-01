All apartments in Boston
Last updated April 3 2020 at 4:01 PM

116 London St.

116 London Street · (781) 690-6203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

116 London Street, Boston, MA 02128
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
yoga
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
yoga
Located in Boston's coveted East Boston, this newly renovated (to the studs) three bedroom two full bath is not to be missed! Open kitchen and living room layout. The kitchen features modern cabinetry and stainless steal appliances. All bedrooms include well-sized closets. Washer/Dryer located in unit! Central air-conditioning, forced hot air and hardwood floors throughout complete this rare offering. TONS OF BASEMENT STORAGE! Three blocks blocks from airport T stop and less than a .3 miles (7 min walk) to Maverick T stop - one stop on the newly renovated blue line to Aquarium, two stops to State Street. Also, Airport T stop offers a 24 hour FREE airport shuttle 24 hours a day to all major airlines. Grocery, shopping, gyms/yoga studio and restaurants all within a few blocks from your front door. ***pictures are of a similar unit with the same finishes. This unit IS BRAND NEW*** ***Landlord will take a 3/1 - 6/1 move in - fee to be paid by the tenant***

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 London St. have any available units?
116 London St. has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 London St. have?
Some of 116 London St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 London St. currently offering any rent specials?
116 London St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 London St. pet-friendly?
No, 116 London St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 116 London St. offer parking?
No, 116 London St. does not offer parking.
Does 116 London St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 London St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 London St. have a pool?
No, 116 London St. does not have a pool.
Does 116 London St. have accessible units?
No, 116 London St. does not have accessible units.
Does 116 London St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 London St. does not have units with dishwashers.
