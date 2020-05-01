116 London St.

Amenities

Located in Boston's coveted East Boston, this newly renovated (to the studs) three bedroom two full bath is not to be missed! Open kitchen and living room layout. The kitchen features modern cabinetry and stainless steal appliances. All bedrooms include well-sized closets. Washer/Dryer located in unit! Central air-conditioning, forced hot air and hardwood floors throughout complete this rare offering. TONS OF BASEMENT STORAGE! Three blocks blocks from airport T stop and less than a .3 miles (7 min walk) to Maverick T stop - one stop on the newly renovated blue line to Aquarium, two stops to State Street. Also, Airport T stop offers a 24 hour FREE airport shuttle 24 hours a day to all major airlines. Grocery, shopping, gyms/yoga studio and restaurants all within a few blocks from your front door. ***pictures are of a similar unit with the same finishes. This unit IS BRAND NEW*** ***Landlord will take a 3/1 - 6/1 move in - fee to be paid by the tenant***



Terms: One year lease