Huge 1 bedroom apartment steps from the Orange Line T- Green St stop. This apartment features a large 1 bedroom with walk in closet- or office. Sunny living room with separate dining and kitchen areas. Off of the kitchen there is a private balcony. Floor through apartment with tons of space and storage. Laundry is in the basement. Grab a coffee and the Evergreen cafe on your way to the train! Only a few blocks from the shops and restaurants on Centre St and a short distance from beautiful Jamaica Pond! Sam Adams Brewery is also a 10 minutes walk away!



Terms: One year lease