Boston, MA
1110 Boylston St.
Last updated March 31 2020 at 9:11 AM

1110 Boylston St.

1110 Boylston Street · (617) 396-7880
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1110 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02215
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
GORGEOUS 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT one of the best in the area for the price and location. DO NOT MISS OUT on making this TRENDY NEW HOME yours. Impeccable large sunny rooms and a modern kitchen with updated floors await your viewing.So convenient to area amenities and with great features, this will not last! Prime location, excellent area amenities, stylish and alluring apartment, this is a phenomenal deal! Schedule a tour IMMEDIATELY to see this exceptional apartment! Dishwasher* Disposal* Granite Counter Tops* Hardwood Floors* Laundry in Unit* Modern Bath* Modern Kitchen* Stainless Steel Appliance(s)* . Area Amenities: Hynes Convention Center, Kenmore Square, Charlesgate, Bertuccis, Dunkin Donuts, Boloco, Starbucks, McDonalds, Fenway Park, Barnes and Noble, Boston University, Northeastern University, Prudential, Landmark Center, Station with numerous connections, and the B, C and D lines.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 Boylston St. have any available units?
1110 Boylston St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1110 Boylston St. have?
Some of 1110 Boylston St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 Boylston St. currently offering any rent specials?
1110 Boylston St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 Boylston St. pet-friendly?
No, 1110 Boylston St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 1110 Boylston St. offer parking?
No, 1110 Boylston St. does not offer parking.
Does 1110 Boylston St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1110 Boylston St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 Boylston St. have a pool?
No, 1110 Boylston St. does not have a pool.
Does 1110 Boylston St. have accessible units?
No, 1110 Boylston St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 Boylston St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1110 Boylston St. has units with dishwashers.
