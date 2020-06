Amenities

AVAILABLE JUNE. - B line train access on the green line B line train. Heat and hot water is included in the rent. One bedroom apartment that is ready to move for flex move in dates. This is an apartment on the road with an open layout. Recently on the market. This one bed has it all with a prime location to jump right out of bed and jump right on the train. It's within easy walking distance to Coolidge Corner in Brookline. It's the perfect trade off between having the low cost of Allston and the proximity to Brookline and Boston. Call David at 617-708-4547 or David@eastcoastrealty.com



Terms: One year lease