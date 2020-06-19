All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 22 2020 at 8:41 AM

108 Redlands Rd.

108 Redlands Road · (617) 500-1282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

108 Redlands Road, Boston, MA 02132
Brook Farm

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
cats allowed
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This spacious 3 bed sits on a quiet, tree-lined one way in Boston's highly desirable West Roxbury neighborhood. With all the suburban quiet of your street you'll forget that you're just a short walk from the center of West Roxbury's main street, with Roche Bros. supermarket, as well as tons of restaurant options, and commuter rail access downtown! The home was recently renovated and features a fully modern kitchen and bath, central A/C and modern layout while maintaining the charm of the home's beautiful original hardwood floors and wainscoting. This unit is a must-see- come check it out today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Redlands Rd. have any available units?
108 Redlands Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 Redlands Rd. have?
Some of 108 Redlands Rd.'s amenities include hardwood floors, cats allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Redlands Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
108 Redlands Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Redlands Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 Redlands Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 108 Redlands Rd. offer parking?
No, 108 Redlands Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 108 Redlands Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Redlands Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Redlands Rd. have a pool?
No, 108 Redlands Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 108 Redlands Rd. have accessible units?
No, 108 Redlands Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Redlands Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Redlands Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
