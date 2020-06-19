108 Redlands Rd.

Amenities

This spacious 3 bed sits on a quiet, tree-lined one way in Boston's highly desirable West Roxbury neighborhood. With all the suburban quiet of your street you'll forget that you're just a short walk from the center of West Roxbury's main street, with Roche Bros. supermarket, as well as tons of restaurant options, and commuter rail access downtown! The home was recently renovated and features a fully modern kitchen and bath, central A/C and modern layout while maintaining the charm of the home's beautiful original hardwood floors and wainscoting. This unit is a must-see- come check it out today!