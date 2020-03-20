1066 Commonwealth Ave.

Amenities

hardwood floors some paid utils

Come and see this impressively spacious 3 bedroom apartment flooded with sunshine in a GREAT location right across from Shaws, seconds to music venues, shops, boutiques and some of the best restaurants in the area! RIGHT ALONG THE B LINE so it is PERFECT for students!! Heat and Hot Water INCLUDED so TURN IT UP!! The kitchen is gorgeous! The living room and bedrooms are HUGE! Great for entertaining and the apartment is filled with GLEAMING hardwood floors! This is a great unit. What more could you want? Each room can fit a large bed, large desk setup and has a lot of closet space. This will go fast!



Terms: One year lease