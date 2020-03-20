All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 1066 Commonwealth Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
1066 Commonwealth Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

1066 Commonwealth Ave.

1066 Commonwealth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Coolidge Corner
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1066 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Amenities

hardwood floors
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Come and see this impressively spacious 3 bedroom apartment flooded with sunshine in a GREAT location right across from Shaws, seconds to music venues, shops, boutiques and some of the best restaurants in the area! RIGHT ALONG THE B LINE so it is PERFECT for students!! Heat and Hot Water INCLUDED so TURN IT UP!! The kitchen is gorgeous! The living room and bedrooms are HUGE! Great for entertaining and the apartment is filled with GLEAMING hardwood floors! This is a great unit. What more could you want? Each room can fit a large bed, large desk setup and has a lot of closet space. This will go fast!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1066 Commonwealth Ave. have any available units?
1066 Commonwealth Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 1066 Commonwealth Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1066 Commonwealth Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1066 Commonwealth Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1066 Commonwealth Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 1066 Commonwealth Ave. offer parking?
No, 1066 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1066 Commonwealth Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1066 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1066 Commonwealth Ave. have a pool?
No, 1066 Commonwealth Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1066 Commonwealth Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1066 Commonwealth Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1066 Commonwealth Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1066 Commonwealth Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1066 Commonwealth Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1066 Commonwealth Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Benjamin
25 Northern Ave
Boston, MA 02210
26 Allston Street Apartments
26 Allston Street
Boston, MA 02134
Carson Tower
1410 Columbia Rd
Boston, MA 02127
AVA Back Bay
790 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199
The Smith
89 E Dedham St
Boston, MA 02118
Brighton Avenue Apartments
19-25 Brighton Ave
Boston, MA 02134
286 Chestnut Hill Ave
286 Chestnut Hill Ave
Boston, MA 02135
The Atrium on Commonwealth
1079 Commonwealth Ave
Boston, MA 02215

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College