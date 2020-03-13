1 Saint James Pl

Amenities

Available 09/01/20 Gut rehabbed, 3 bed, 1.5 bath in a 3-level townhouse (Basement, 1st & second floor) right in the middle of Dudley Square in Roxbury/Fort Hill area. Very convenient to Emmanuel College, Northeastern University and Wentworth Institute of Technology. This townhouse features high end amenities including a living room, modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Laundry hook-ups in the unit. Small back patio. On-street parking with a residential permit. Easy access to the orange line train station, bus lines, restaurants and shopping stores. Cat friendly for $50/month. Dog is considered on a case by case basis for an additional $100/month upon landlord's approval... Security deposit negotiable.



(RLNE5817620)