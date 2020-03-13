All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1 Saint James Pl

1 Saint James Place · (617) 751-5119
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Saint James Place, Boston, MA 02119
Washington Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $3150 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 09/01/20 Gut rehabbed, 3 bed, 1.5 bath in a 3-level townhouse (Basement, 1st & second floor) right in the middle of Dudley Square in Roxbury/Fort Hill area. Very convenient to Emmanuel College, Northeastern University and Wentworth Institute of Technology. This townhouse features high end amenities including a living room, modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Laundry hook-ups in the unit. Small back patio. On-street parking with a residential permit. Easy access to the orange line train station, bus lines, restaurants and shopping stores. Cat friendly for $50/month. Dog is considered on a case by case basis for an additional $100/month upon landlord's approval... Security deposit negotiable.

(RLNE5817620)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Saint James Pl have any available units?
1 Saint James Pl has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Saint James Pl have?
Some of 1 Saint James Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Saint James Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1 Saint James Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Saint James Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Saint James Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1 Saint James Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1 Saint James Pl does offer parking.
Does 1 Saint James Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Saint James Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Saint James Pl have a pool?
No, 1 Saint James Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1 Saint James Pl have accessible units?
No, 1 Saint James Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Saint James Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Saint James Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
