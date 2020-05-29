All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 21 2020 at 11:40 PM

1 Everett Square

1 Everett Square · (774) 582-3041
Location

1 Everett Square, Boston, MA 02134
Allston

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
new construction
AVAILABLE NOW! FIRST MONTH FREE! LANDLORD PAYS HALF THE BROKER FEE! 3D VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE! INQUIRE WITHIN! Live in Luxury in the newest addition to the Boston Landing project in the heart of Allston, MA! Amazing 1-bedroom, 1-bath unit available for immediate move in. This building is a perfect blend of breathtaking architecture, awe-inspiring interiors, and sensible pricing. Walk to St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, Regina Pizzeria, or Trader Joes! Steps from the Charles River, and a short trip to Harvard Business School. Not to mention a plethora of hip bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues. This combination of location &amp; pricing is tough to beat! In-Unit Amenities include: Modern kitchens &amp; bathrooms; Samsung appliances; Spacious, open-concept layouts with ample natural light; Custom storage built-ins; In-unit laundry; Smart Controls for heating/cooling; High ceilings; Pet-Friendly; Building Amenities Include: Fitness Center; Furnished resident lounge; Common-area WiFi; Butterfly Intercom System; Roof deck w/ resident grills; Secure package delivery service; State of the art security; Underground garage space available for rent; Elevator; Convenient access to public transportation; **LAST MONTH RENT DUE UP FRONT ONLY. FMR FREE. 50% BROKER FEE ONLY. **Garage parking is available for $150/mo. **Graduate students OK ; undergrads not allowed. **Pet fees include: $50/mo. per cat (2 max) and $75/mo. per dog (1 max, breed restrictions apply) DON'T HESITATE TO REACH OUT TODAY! Cameron McCarthy Licensed Sales &amp; Leasing Professional Encore Realty (774) 321-4692

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Everett Square have any available units?
1 Everett Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Everett Square have?
Some of 1 Everett Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Everett Square currently offering any rent specials?
1 Everett Square isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Everett Square pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Everett Square is pet friendly.
Does 1 Everett Square offer parking?
Yes, 1 Everett Square does offer parking.
Does 1 Everett Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Everett Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Everett Square have a pool?
No, 1 Everett Square does not have a pool.
Does 1 Everett Square have accessible units?
Yes, 1 Everett Square has accessible units.
Does 1 Everett Square have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Everett Square does not have units with dishwashers.
