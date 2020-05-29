1 Everett Square

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW! FIRST MONTH FREE! LANDLORD PAYS HALF THE BROKER FEE! 3D VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE! INQUIRE WITHIN! Live in Luxury in the newest addition to the Boston Landing project in the heart of Allston, MA! Amazing 1-bedroom, 1-bath unit available for immediate move in. This building is a perfect blend of breathtaking architecture, awe-inspiring interiors, and sensible pricing. Walk to St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, Regina Pizzeria, or Trader Joes! Steps from the Charles River, and a short trip to Harvard Business School. Not to mention a plethora of hip bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues. This combination of location & pricing is tough to beat! In-Unit Amenities include: Modern kitchens & bathrooms; Samsung appliances; Spacious, open-concept layouts with ample natural light; Custom storage built-ins; In-unit laundry; Smart Controls for heating/cooling; High ceilings; Pet-Friendly; Building Amenities Include: Fitness Center; Furnished resident lounge; Common-area WiFi; Butterfly Intercom System; Roof deck w/ resident grills; Secure package delivery service; State of the art security; Underground garage space available for rent; Elevator; Convenient access to public transportation; **LAST MONTH RENT DUE UP FRONT ONLY. FMR FREE. 50% BROKER FEE ONLY. **Garage parking is available for $150/mo. **Graduate students OK ; undergrads not allowed. **Pet fees include: $50/mo. per cat (2 max) and $75/mo. per dog (1 max, breed restrictions apply) DON'T HESITATE TO REACH OUT TODAY! Cameron McCarthy Licensed Sales & Leasing Professional Encore Realty (774) 321-4692