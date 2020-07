Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated elevator extra storage some paid utils

Super charming 2nd floor 1 bed 1 bath in an elevator building. Tall ceiling and extra-large bow windows bring a lot of natural light. It features a brand new kitchen and updated bathroom. Rent includes heat and hot water. Lots of closet space throughout the entire apartment. On-site laundry and extra storage are available in the building. Sorry, no pets or undergrads.



Terms: One year lease