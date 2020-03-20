2 Arizona Terr

Amenities

East Arlington garden level condo. Good sunlight during day. 1 assigned parking space included with additional guest parking available. Heat, hot water, snow removal and grounds maintenance included. 2 laundry rooms on site. Pool and lawn area. Bike Racks to lock your bike outside. Easy access to Rt 16, Somerville, Medford. Alewife Brook Greenway path connects to Broadway. Parks, rivers, and conservation land abutting property. Interior was updated a little over a year ago with new wall-to-wall carpets, updated kitchen and bath. Incredible find! (Reference #174895)