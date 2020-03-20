All apartments in Arlington
2 Arizona Terr
2 Arizona Terr

2 Arizona Terrace · (617) 401-9292
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2 Arizona Terrace, Arlington, MA 02474
East Arlington

Price and availability

Amenities

cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
bike storage
East Arlington garden level condo. Good sunlight during day. 1 assigned parking space included with additional guest parking available. Heat, hot water, snow removal and grounds maintenance included. 2 laundry rooms on site. Pool and lawn area. Bike Racks to lock your bike outside. Easy access to Rt 16, Somerville, Medford. Alewife Brook Greenway path connects to Broadway. Parks, rivers, and conservation land abutting property. Interior was updated a little over a year ago with new wall-to-wall carpets, updated kitchen and bath. Incredible find! (Reference #174895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Arizona Terr have any available units?
2 Arizona Terr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, MA.
What amenities does 2 Arizona Terr have?
Some of 2 Arizona Terr's amenities include cats allowed, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Arizona Terr currently offering any rent specials?
2 Arizona Terr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Arizona Terr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 Arizona Terr is pet friendly.
Does 2 Arizona Terr offer parking?
Yes, 2 Arizona Terr does offer parking.
Does 2 Arizona Terr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Arizona Terr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Arizona Terr have a pool?
Yes, 2 Arizona Terr has a pool.
Does 2 Arizona Terr have accessible units?
No, 2 Arizona Terr does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Arizona Terr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Arizona Terr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Arizona Terr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2 Arizona Terr has units with air conditioning.
