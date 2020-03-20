All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 18 Wyman St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, MA
/
18 Wyman St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:50 PM

18 Wyman St.

18 Wyman Street · (617) 756-5195
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Arlington Center
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

18 Wyman Street, Arlington, MA 02474
Arlington Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
The perfect combination of today's amenities with the charm and character of yesteryear shine throughout this spectacular renovation of a Turn of the Century Victorian condominium in the heart of Arlington. Stunning 2800 square feet of space. The 4 bedroom 3 and 1/2 bath upstairs unit feels like a single family home with it's 3 levels of living. The welcoming foyer boasts stained glass windows and one of a kind staircase, The spacious living room offers high ceilings and bay windows.The formal dining room features a wood burning fireplace. The sun splashed gourmet kitchen is complete with state of the art appliances and opens to a private deck. Two Master bedrooms offer choices and all bedrooms are large with ample closet space. Large fenced yard. Parking for up to 2 cars included. All of this located steps to the shops and restaurants of Arlington Center and public transportation. Layout: First Floor: Front Porch, Foyer, Living Room, Dining Room, Half Bathroom (off Dining Room), Eat-in-Kitchen, Private Wrap-a-Around Deck Second Floor: Laundry, Hallway, Master Bedroom with Master Bathroom, Two Mediums Sized Bedrooms, Full Guest Bathroom Third Floor: Office, Storage Room, Master Bedroom with Master Bathroom Central Heat and Air. Gas and Electricity are paid by the tenants. Landlord provides lawn maintenance, but snow removal is the responsibility of the tenants Pets Negotiable (aggressive breeds will not be accepted) Available July 1st Up-Front Costs: First, Last, Security, Broker Fees Virtual Showings Only. A physical showing can be done after applications and deposit are received and approved Zillow 3D Tour: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/a6d5f7f4-d30b-4f34-a36d-d7da01375b04/ You Tube Video Tour: https://youtu.be/XiEdKwdAkwY

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Wyman St. have any available units?
18 Wyman St. has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18 Wyman St. have?
Some of 18 Wyman St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Wyman St. currently offering any rent specials?
18 Wyman St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Wyman St. pet-friendly?
No, 18 Wyman St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 18 Wyman St. offer parking?
Yes, 18 Wyman St. does offer parking.
Does 18 Wyman St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Wyman St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Wyman St. have a pool?
No, 18 Wyman St. does not have a pool.
Does 18 Wyman St. have accessible units?
No, 18 Wyman St. does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Wyman St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Wyman St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Wyman St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18 Wyman St. has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 18 Wyman St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brattle Drive
12 Brattle Drive
Arlington, MA 01844
898 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
898 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
Dudley Street
11 Dudley Street
Arlington, MA 02476
Brattle Drive
12 Brattle Drive
Arlington, MA 02476
333 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
333 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02474
385 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
385 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02474
Arlington 360
4105 Symmes Cir
Arlington, MA 02474

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with ParkingArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MA
Warwick, RILawrence, MAPeabody, MALexington, MANorwood, MABurlington, MAFranklin, MANeedham, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arlington CenterArlington Heights
Brattle
East Arlington

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity