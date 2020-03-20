18 Wyman St.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

The perfect combination of today's amenities with the charm and character of yesteryear shine throughout this spectacular renovation of a Turn of the Century Victorian condominium in the heart of Arlington. Stunning 2800 square feet of space. The 4 bedroom 3 and 1/2 bath upstairs unit feels like a single family home with it's 3 levels of living. The welcoming foyer boasts stained glass windows and one of a kind staircase, The spacious living room offers high ceilings and bay windows.The formal dining room features a wood burning fireplace. The sun splashed gourmet kitchen is complete with state of the art appliances and opens to a private deck. Two Master bedrooms offer choices and all bedrooms are large with ample closet space. Large fenced yard. Parking for up to 2 cars included. All of this located steps to the shops and restaurants of Arlington Center and public transportation. Layout: First Floor: Front Porch, Foyer, Living Room, Dining Room, Half Bathroom (off Dining Room), Eat-in-Kitchen, Private Wrap-a-Around Deck Second Floor: Laundry, Hallway, Master Bedroom with Master Bathroom, Two Mediums Sized Bedrooms, Full Guest Bathroom Third Floor: Office, Storage Room, Master Bedroom with Master Bathroom Central Heat and Air. Gas and Electricity are paid by the tenants. Landlord provides lawn maintenance, but snow removal is the responsibility of the tenants Pets Negotiable (aggressive breeds will not be accepted) Available July 1st Up-Front Costs: First, Last, Security, Broker Fees Virtual Showings Only. A physical showing can be done after applications and deposit are received and approved Zillow 3D Tour: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/a6d5f7f4-d30b-4f34-a36d-d7da01375b04/ You Tube Video Tour: https://youtu.be/XiEdKwdAkwY



Terms: One year lease