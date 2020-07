Amenities

FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH HOUSE LOCATED IN THE LOWER GARDEN DISTRICT. Amazing opportunity to rent a spacious dependency house. This renovated 2 story apartment is laid out with the living room/dining area, Kitchen, Half Bath and Private Laundry with a Washer and Dryer on the first floor. Spiral Stairs lead to the second floor which has 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Don't miss the chance to live in a carriage house designed by Henry Howard.