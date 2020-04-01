Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Louisville
Find more places like 1003 Cecil Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Louisville, KY
/
1003 Cecil Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1003 Cecil Ave
1003 Cecil Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Louisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1003 Cecil Avenue, Louisville, KY 40211
Chickasaw
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Very nice refurbished 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Perfect for a small family.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1003 Cecil Ave have any available units?
1003 Cecil Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Louisville, KY
.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Louisville Rent Report
.
Is 1003 Cecil Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1003 Cecil Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 Cecil Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1003 Cecil Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Louisville
.
Does 1003 Cecil Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1003 Cecil Ave does offer parking.
Does 1003 Cecil Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1003 Cecil Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 Cecil Ave have a pool?
No, 1003 Cecil Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1003 Cecil Ave have accessible units?
No, 1003 Cecil Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 Cecil Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1003 Cecil Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1003 Cecil Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1003 Cecil Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Heatherstone Apartment Homes
6408 Six Mile Ln
Louisville, KY 40218
Flats at Hurstbourne
3280 Silver Springs Dr
Louisville, KY 40220
The Reserve at Lindsay
2601 Lindsay Ave
Louisville, KY 40206
The Grove At Lyndon
7716 Sundance Dr
Louisville, KY 40222
800 Tower City Club Apartments
800 S 4th St
Louisville, KY 40203
Oxmoor Apartment Homes
7400 Steeplecrest Cir
Louisville, KY 40222
Glenmary Village
9606 Clubview Dr
Louisville, KY 40291
The Residences at OMNI Louisville
200 West Liberty Street
Louisville, KY 40202
Similar Pages
Louisville 1 Bedrooms
Louisville 2 Bedrooms
Louisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Louisville Pet Friendly Places
Louisville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jeffersonville, IN
New Albany, IN
Clarksville, IN
Seymour, IN
Shelbyville, KY
Frankfort, KY
Lyndon, KY
Radcliff, KY
St. Matthews, KY
North Vernon, IN
Prospect, KY
Shively, KY
Nearby Neighborhoods
Okolona
Newburg
Fern Creek
Old Louisville
Clifton Heights
Valley Station
Central Business District
Phoenix Hill
Apartments Near Colleges
Bellarmine University
University of Louisville
The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary
Spalding University
Jefferson Community and Technical College