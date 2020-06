Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fully renovated home in Downtown Lexington right in the heart of dining and entertaining. The beautiful updates paired with the adorable older home charm make this rental perfect for anyone! All bedrooms and full bathrooms are on the first floor with a loft and half bath upstairs for extra room! Off-street parking, new HVAC and water heater are fantastic perks that you won't find often in this neighborhood.