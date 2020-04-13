All apartments in Olathe
Find more places like 16100 W 141st Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Olathe, KS
/
16100 W 141st Ter
Last updated December 15 2019 at 11:04 AM

16100 W 141st Ter

16100 West 141st Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Olathe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16100 West 141st Terrace, Olathe, KS 66062

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Olathe Duplex-Showing NOW!! - Schedule a self guided tour here:
https://renter.rently.com/properties/923235?source=marketing
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Beautiful updated half duplex in Olathe. 3 bedrooms with spacious closets. 2.5 bathrooms, laundry room comes off the kitchen. 1 car garage, fenced in back yard. Has fresh paint and carpet. Nice big living room with a decorative fireplace!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE4956500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16100 W 141st Ter have any available units?
16100 W 141st Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 16100 W 141st Ter have?
Some of 16100 W 141st Ter's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16100 W 141st Ter currently offering any rent specials?
16100 W 141st Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16100 W 141st Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 16100 W 141st Ter is pet friendly.
Does 16100 W 141st Ter offer parking?
Yes, 16100 W 141st Ter offers parking.
Does 16100 W 141st Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16100 W 141st Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16100 W 141st Ter have a pool?
No, 16100 W 141st Ter does not have a pool.
Does 16100 W 141st Ter have accessible units?
No, 16100 W 141st Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 16100 W 141st Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 16100 W 141st Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizon Pointe
400 W Elm St
Olathe, KS 66061
Fieldstone Apartments
15528 W 133rd St
Olathe, KS 66062
Deerfield
561 North Mur-Len Road
Olathe, KS 66062
Greenwood Reserve
13825 College Blvd
Olathe, KS 66215
Millcreek Woods
1711 North Ridgeview Road
Olathe, KS 66061
The Lennox of Olathe
1890 N Lennox Dr
Olathe, KS 66061
Rolling Ridge
1000 West Elm Street
Olathe, KS 66061
Sheridan Crossing
600 South Harrison Street #77
Olathe, KS 66061

Similar Pages

Olathe 1 BedroomsOlathe 2 Bedrooms
Olathe Apartments with ParkingOlathe Dog Friendly Apartments
Olathe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Havencroft

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityUniversity of Kansas
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City