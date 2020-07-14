All apartments in Olathe
Horizon Pointe
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 AM

Horizon Pointe

400 W Elm St · (913) 845-7465
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

400 W Elm St, Olathe, KS 66061
Central Core

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0019 · Avail. Sep 30

$685

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 585 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0044 · Avail. Sep 13

$765

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 772 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Horizon Pointe.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
coffee bar
courtyard
internet access
Leasing Office: 600 S. Harrison St. #77 Olathe, KS 66061Landmark Realty's Olathe Haciendas offers One to Three Bedroom apartments. Experience Olathe Haciendas' world class staff with our Spanish speaking management and on-site maintenance team. Olathe Haciendas is made up of 3 properties: Sheridan Crossing, Rolling Ridge, and Horizon Pointe. Sheridan Crossing, located on S. Harrison Street, houses our management team and lands you in the Olathe North High School district. Rolling Ridge and Horizon Pointe are located off W. Elm Street, setting you in the new Olathe West High School boundaries. The neighborhood celebrates Fourth Friday at the end of the work week each month, featuring live music, shopping deals, and activities for all ages. Numerous public parks surround our properties, like Lake Olathe and Cedar Lake, with some of the most popular boating, swimming, and scenic views in Johnson County.Love Where You Live when you live at the Olathe Haciendas.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: Under 25 lbs: $250, Over 25 lbs: $350
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Surface Lot: 2 Spaces per Unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Horizon Pointe have any available units?
Horizon Pointe has 2 units available starting at $685 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does Horizon Pointe have?
Some of Horizon Pointe's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Horizon Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Horizon Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Horizon Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Horizon Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Horizon Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Horizon Pointe offers parking.
Does Horizon Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, Horizon Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Horizon Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Horizon Pointe has a pool.
Does Horizon Pointe have accessible units?
No, Horizon Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does Horizon Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Horizon Pointe has units with dishwashers.

