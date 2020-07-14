All apartments in Olathe
Millcreek Woods
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Millcreek Woods

1711 North Ridgeview Road · (913) 380-0761
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1711 North Ridgeview Road, Olathe, KS 66061
Millcreek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 09-303 · Avail. Sep 14

$806

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 05-201 · Avail. Oct 13

$876

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Unit 27-307 · Avail. Sep 14

$931

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

Unit 05-307 · Avail. Sep 14

$931

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Millcreek Woods.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
internet access
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
tennis court
A Perfect Place to Call HomeMillcreek Woods Apartment Homes offer all the comforts of home in an ideal location in a well-kept residential area. Ideally located in Olathe, Kansas, you'll discover everything that you need and love is conveniently close to home! We are just a short distance from dining, shopping, schools, public parks, and commuter friendly freeways are just around the corner.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant, $60 per married couple
Deposit: $$125 for 1 bedroom, $225 for 2 bedroom
Move-in Fees: $125 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $150 for 1 pet, $200 for 2 pets
fee: $150 for 1 pet, $200 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/per month
restrictions: 50lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.
Storage Details: storage unit $25 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Millcreek Woods have any available units?
Millcreek Woods has 6 units available starting at $806 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does Millcreek Woods have?
Some of Millcreek Woods's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Millcreek Woods currently offering any rent specials?
Millcreek Woods is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Millcreek Woods pet-friendly?
Yes, Millcreek Woods is pet friendly.
Does Millcreek Woods offer parking?
Yes, Millcreek Woods offers parking.
Does Millcreek Woods have units with washers and dryers?
No, Millcreek Woods does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Millcreek Woods have a pool?
Yes, Millcreek Woods has a pool.
Does Millcreek Woods have accessible units?
No, Millcreek Woods does not have accessible units.
Does Millcreek Woods have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Millcreek Woods has units with dishwashers.
