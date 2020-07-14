All apartments in Olathe
Olathe, KS
Saddlewood Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 AM

Saddlewood Apartments

18851 West 153rd Court · (913) 845-7791
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Up to $175 off your rent for the Belmont floor plan on a 12 month lease
Location

18851 West 153rd Court, Olathe, KS 66062
Saddlewood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 880-302 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 905 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 860-202 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1134 sqft

Unit 860-102 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1134 sqft

Unit 810-201 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1157 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 850-102 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1269 sqft

Unit 820-203 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1269 sqft

Unit 830-200 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1269 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Saddlewood Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
carport
We are conveniently located in the heart of Johnson County, putting you minutes away from Garmin, Sprint, Oak Park Mall, and Town Center Plaza. Saddlewood enjoys the comfort and luxury of a quiet, park-like atmosphere while only being a short drive from entertainment, shopping, dining, and so much more.

Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments come in a variety of layouts and styles to accommodate your personal taste and lifestyle. Whether you enjoy the classic homes with cherry wood cabinets and hardwood floors or prefer the renovated style with plank flooring and stainless-steel appliances, you will find your home at Saddlewood.

Residents at Saddlewood enjoy a variety of community amenities and services. Our updated clubhouse features a sparkling pool, a 24-hour fitness facility, and business center. You will love our beautifully landscaped grounds, complete with a playground, basketball court, and grilling area. Whatever your lifestyle, Saddlewood Apartments provides the conveni

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300.00
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $20 for 1 animal and $30 for two
restrictions: 50 pounds Maximum limit. Breed Restriction Apply.
Parking Details: Permit only parking facility garages and carport available for monthly rental.
Storage Details: Storage unit on patio

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Saddlewood Apartments have any available units?
Saddlewood Apartments has 8 units available starting at $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does Saddlewood Apartments have?
Some of Saddlewood Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Saddlewood Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Saddlewood Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Up to $175 off your rent for the Belmont floor plan on a 12 month lease
Is Saddlewood Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Saddlewood Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Saddlewood Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Saddlewood Apartments offers parking.
Does Saddlewood Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Saddlewood Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Saddlewood Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Saddlewood Apartments has a pool.
Does Saddlewood Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Saddlewood Apartments has accessible units.
Does Saddlewood Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Saddlewood Apartments has units with dishwashers.
