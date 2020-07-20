15893 W. 158th St.

Amenities
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Olathe Home Now Available! - Beautiful 2 story backing to greenspace. Kitchen recently remodeled with quartz counter-top and new stainless steel appliances! Deck overlooks large backyard and treed green space. Kitchen opens to family room w/frpl & formal din. Spacious master bedrm w/large wlk-in closet. Fenced in back yard!
Olathe School District.
Facts and Features
Home Security Available: Ring &/or ADT (subscriptions required)
Access to Community Pool
Attached 2 Car Garage
Lot
7,840 sqft
INTERIOR FEATURES
Basement
Partial basement
Fireplace
Room count: 6
(RLNE4616533)