Last updated April 8 2019 at 11:54 AM

15893 W. 158th St.

15893 West 158th Street · No Longer Available
Location

15893 West 158th Street, Olathe, KS 66062
Woodland Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Olathe Home Now Available! - Beautiful 2 story backing to greenspace. Kitchen recently remodeled with quartz counter-top and new stainless steel appliances! Deck overlooks large backyard and treed green space. Kitchen opens to family room w/frpl & formal din. Spacious master bedrm w/large wlk-in closet. Fenced in back yard!
Olathe School District.
Facts and Features
Home Security Available: Ring &/or ADT (subscriptions required)
Access to Community Pool

Attached 2 Car Garage
Lot
7,840 sqft
INTERIOR FEATURES
Basement
Partial basement
Fireplace
Room count: 6

(RLNE4616533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15893 W. 158th St. have any available units?
15893 W. 158th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 15893 W. 158th St. have?
Some of 15893 W. 158th St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15893 W. 158th St. currently offering any rent specials?
15893 W. 158th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15893 W. 158th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 15893 W. 158th St. is pet friendly.
Does 15893 W. 158th St. offer parking?
Yes, 15893 W. 158th St. offers parking.
Does 15893 W. 158th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15893 W. 158th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15893 W. 158th St. have a pool?
Yes, 15893 W. 158th St. has a pool.
Does 15893 W. 158th St. have accessible units?
No, 15893 W. 158th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 15893 W. 158th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 15893 W. 158th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
