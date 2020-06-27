All apartments in Kansas City
415 Barnett
415 Barnett

415 Barnett Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

415 Barnett Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66101
Riverview

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
415 Barnett Available 11/01/19 Historic Strawberry Hill Home with great views of Downtown KCMO - This Custom Stone home is located in the historic Strawberry Hill district. There are 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. Large Living room and Dining room with Bonus Family room. The Kitchen includes: Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher. Home has both a front and back porch with fantastic views of downtown KC. There is a one car garage with opener and outside work shop. It is about 7 minutes to KU Med Center and Downtown KCMO. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet.
See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call Johannah for Showing. 816-564-8271
Rent is $1295.00 Per Month

(RLNE3756321)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Barnett have any available units?
415 Barnett doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 Barnett have?
Some of 415 Barnett's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 Barnett currently offering any rent specials?
415 Barnett is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Barnett pet-friendly?
Yes, 415 Barnett is pet friendly.
Does 415 Barnett offer parking?
Yes, 415 Barnett offers parking.
Does 415 Barnett have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 Barnett does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Barnett have a pool?
No, 415 Barnett does not have a pool.
Does 415 Barnett have accessible units?
No, 415 Barnett does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Barnett have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 Barnett has units with dishwashers.
