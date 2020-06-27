Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

415 Barnett Available 11/01/19 Historic Strawberry Hill Home with great views of Downtown KCMO - This Custom Stone home is located in the historic Strawberry Hill district. There are 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. Large Living room and Dining room with Bonus Family room. The Kitchen includes: Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher. Home has both a front and back porch with fantastic views of downtown KC. There is a one car garage with opener and outside work shop. It is about 7 minutes to KU Med Center and Downtown KCMO. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet.

Call Johannah for Showing. 816-564-8271

Rent is $1295.00 Per Month



