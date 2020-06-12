188 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kansas City, KS

Apartment List
Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
I-435 West Kansas City
48 Units Available
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1115 sqft
Upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments with high ceilings, garden style bathtubs, and quality finishes throughout. Elegant clubhouse, stunning pool and spa, and media room with surround sound. Located with prime access to I-435.
Last updated June 12 at 12:13pm
Riverview
2 Units Available
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
933 sqft
Horace Mann Lofts is a beautiful Modern Historic School featuring 30 residencies in 1 and 2 bedrooms with contemporary interiors. Horace Mann Lofts has original hardwood flooring, chalk boards and a lot of rich history.
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
Riverview
10 Units Available
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$900
977 sqft
City View at St. Margaret's is a beautiful modern building featuring 111 residencies in 1, 2 and 3 bedroom configurations with contemporary interiors. St.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Rosedale
8 Units Available
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
1144 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
Edwardsville
1 Unit Available
Sun River Apartments
1080 402 River Falls Rd, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$755
851 sqft
A breathtaking view in all directions is just the beginning! Sun River Apartments is located conveniently in the center of the Salt Lake valley and offers everything you are looking for in an apartment home.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Rosedale
4 Units Available
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
800 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Kansas City, KS. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Last updated December 19 at 01:00am
Victory Hills
50 Units Available
Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$625
Located just north of I-70, these apartments offer comfortable design and plenty of room to spread out in. Laundry facilities available in complex. Short drive to Kansas City Kansas Community College or Delaware Park.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Quindaro Bluffs
1 Unit Available
4900 Parkview Ave
4900 Parkview Avenue, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$895
680 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled KCK Home-Available SOON!! - Get on the waiting list here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1879902?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rosedale
1 Unit Available
3838 Rainbow Blvd. Apt. 1402
3838 Rainbow Boulevard, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
985 sqft
REDUCED!! 2 Bedroom 2 FULL Bath - Beautiful view of the City!! Large floor plan features kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, breakfast bar and opens to living room with views to Downtown KCMO and KU Med. Center.

Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
Coronado
1 Unit Available
1729 North 51st Terrace
1729 N 51st Ter, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$895
800 sqft
Located just off Parallel Parkway and I-635, this fully updated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath duplex is now ready for new residents! Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring and new windows throughout, this place really does feel brand new from the moment you walk

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Rosedale
1 Unit Available
4130 Fisher Street
4130 Fisher Street, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$925
890 sqft
WALKING DISTANCE FROM KU MED! VIRTUAL TOUR Available by Request. Easy/quick access to the highway and close to Westwood, and the Midtown area as well. This newly renovated 2 bed/1.
Results within 1 mile of Kansas City
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Plaza Westport
10 Units Available
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1017 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceramic tile entryways, ceiling fans and fireplaces. Beat the heat during summer days in the pool. Shop at nearby Country Club Plaza. Near Hospital Hill.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
West Plaza
3 Units Available
The 4700
4700 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Located in the coveted West Plaza area, The 4700 will surround you with luxury and comfort.
Last updated June 12 at 12:11pm
West Plaza
15 Units Available
West Hill Lofts
1106 W 47th St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
995 sqft
Ideally located community near the theater, art gallery and university. On-site business center, massage room, and fire pit area. Homes feature efficient appliances, fantastic views, large terraces, and beverage centers. In-home washers and dryers.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Old Westport
35 Units Available
CityPlace At Westport
701 Westport Rd, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1118 sqft
Prime location in the heart of bustling Westport Entertainment District, close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Community features a business center, 24-hour fitness center and swimming pool. Spacious units with extra storage and patio/balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
Central Industrial District
1 Unit Available
Stockyards Place
1515 Genessee St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$3,882
1941 sqft
Recently remodeled studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury apartment are pet-friendly with modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Includes elevator, garage parking, trash valet. Overlook Gennessee Street, I-670 in Stockyards District downtown Kansas City.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Westwood
17 Units Available
Woodside Village North Apartments
2200 West 47th Place, Westwood, KS
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1132 sqft
Woodside Village’s 91-unit luxury apartment community is set in an easily accessible, pedestrian-friendly town center, where membership to Kansas City’s premier fitness and health club is included, and residents are just steps away from local shops,
Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
Country Club Plaza
14 Units Available
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
790 sqft
Stone's throw from Country Club Plaza and its numerous shopping options, these homes feature large soaking tubs in bathrooms, spacious closets, and wood flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym and a movie theater.
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
49 Units Available
The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
1191 sqft
A stunning community across from the river in the downtown area. Onsite amenities include a game room, coffee lounge, media room, and a gourmet grill area. Controlled access provided. Spacious, modern suites.
Last updated June 9 at 02:19pm
Volker
5 Units Available
West 39th Street
3895 State Line Rd, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
979 sqft
Be the first to live in these one- or two-bedroom apartment homes located close to West 39th Street and KU Medical Center. Amenities include built-in desks, a gym, a bocce ball court and in-home laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Mission
9 Units Available
Bridges at Foxridge
5250 Foxridge Dr, Mission, KS
2 Bedrooms
$970
1424 sqft
This community is near I-35 in a wooded, quiet area. On-site amenities include an outdoor playground, fitness center, and a fenced-in dog park. Beautiful interiors with private balconies, lots of storage, and custom accent walls.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
West Plaza
10 Units Available
Infinity at Plaza West
4440 Roanoke Pkwy, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
898 sqft
Conveniently located within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Newly renovated units feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, coffee bar, and clubhouse. Pet friendly. Note to client: Quartz countertops are in comment section, but granite countertops are in Unit features.
Last updated June 1 at 02:53pm
Plaza Westport
16 Units Available
46 Penn
4551 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1199 sqft
In Kansas City's Country Club Plaza neighborhood and moments from shopping and dining at The Plaza. Amenities include a gym and a fire pit. The apartment homes boast quartz countertops, wood flooring and in-home laundry.
Last updated June 10 at 02:08pm
North Kansas City
4 Units Available
CityView Apartments
2600 CityView Dr, North Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1044 sqft
Luxury community offers park-like setting, social events, pool and sand volleyball. Minutes from Downtown, City Market and Downtown Airport. Residents live in units with 9- to 13-foot ceilings, washer/dryer sets and ice maker.

June 2020 Kansas City Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Kansas City Rent Report. Kansas City rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Kansas City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Kansas City rents increased over the past month

Kansas City rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Kansas City stand at $739 for a one-bedroom apartment and $906 for a two-bedroom. Kansas City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Kansas City Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Kansas City, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Kansas City metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Leawood has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 8.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,517, while one-bedrooms go for $1,238.
    • Grandview has the least expensive rents in the Kansas City metro, with a two-bedroom median of $844; rents were up 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Kansas City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Kansas City, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Kansas City is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Kansas as a whole logging rent growth of 1.4% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.0% in Topeka and 1.6% in Wichita.
    • Kansas City's median two-bedroom rent of $906 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% rise in Kansas City.
    • While Kansas City's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Kansas City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Kansas City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Kansas City
    $750
    $920
    0
    1.1%
    Overland Park
    $990
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Kansas City
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Olathe
    $960
    $1,180
    0
    2%
    Independence
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Shawnee
    $860
    $1,060
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Blue Springs
    $910
    $1,120
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Lenexa
    $1,010
    $1,240
    0.2%
    5.6%
    Leawood
    $1,240
    $1,520
    -0.6%
    8.4%
    Grandview
    $690
    $840
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Belton
    $870
    $1,070
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Gardner
    $920
    $1,120
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

