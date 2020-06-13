Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:26 AM

94 Accessible Apartments for rent in Kansas City, KS

Last updated June 13 at 12:42am
I-435 West Kansas City
47 Units Available
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,081
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,728
1385 sqft
Upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments with high ceilings, garden style bathtubs, and quality finishes throughout. Elegant clubhouse, stunning pool and spa, and media room with surround sound. Located with prime access to I-435.
Last updated June 13 at 12:54am
Riverview
2 Units Available
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
933 sqft
Horace Mann Lofts is a beautiful Modern Historic School featuring 30 residencies in 1 and 2 bedrooms with contemporary interiors. Horace Mann Lofts has original hardwood flooring, chalk boards and a lot of rich history.
Results within 1 mile of Kansas City
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Old Westport
35 Units Available
CityPlace At Westport
701 Westport Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,201
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
1118 sqft
Prime location in the heart of bustling Westport Entertainment District, close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Community features a business center, 24-hour fitness center and swimming pool. Spacious units with extra storage and patio/balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Plaza Westport
10 Units Available
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,248
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1294 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceramic tile entryways, ceiling fans and fireplaces. Beat the heat during summer days in the pool. Shop at nearby Country Club Plaza. Near Hospital Hill.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
Country Club Plaza
14 Units Available
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$940
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
790 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1206 sqft
Stone's throw from Country Club Plaza and its numerous shopping options, these homes feature large soaking tubs in bathrooms, spacious closets, and wood flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym and a movie theater.
Last updated June 13 at 01:03am
West Plaza
15 Units Available
West Hill Lofts
1106 W 47th St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,290
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
995 sqft
Ideally located community near the theater, art gallery and university. On-site business center, massage room, and fire pit area. Homes feature efficient appliances, fantastic views, large terraces, and beverage centers. In-home washers and dryers.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
49 Units Available
The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,171
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
1191 sqft
A stunning community across from the river in the downtown area. Onsite amenities include a game room, coffee lounge, media room, and a gourmet grill area. Controlled access provided. Spacious, modern suites.
Last updated June 1 at 02:53pm
Plaza Westport
16 Units Available
46 Penn
4551 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,269
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1199 sqft
In Kansas City's Country Club Plaza neighborhood and moments from shopping and dining at The Plaza. Amenities include a gym and a fire pit. The apartment homes boast quartz countertops, wood flooring and in-home laundry.
Last updated June 10 at 02:08pm
North Kansas City
4 Units Available
CityView Apartments
2600 CityView Dr, North Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1044 sqft
Luxury community offers park-like setting, social events, pool and sand volleyball. Minutes from Downtown, City Market and Downtown Airport. Residents live in units with 9- to 13-foot ceilings, washer/dryer sets and ice maker.
Results within 5 miles of Kansas City
Last updated June 13 at 01:16am
$
River Market
259 Units Available
Second and Delaware
122 Delaware Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,240
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,396
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1222 sqft
Second and Delaware is a luxury, loft, apartment community that combines sustainability, simple sophistication, and long-lasting construction, bringing a new level of urban living to Kansas City.
Last updated June 13 at 01:12am
$
River Market
1 Unit Available
Cold Storage Lofts
500 E 3rd St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$806
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
909 sqft
The City Market is moments from this community, and Interstates 35 and 29 provide easy access everywhere else. Residents have access to an on-site gym and garage parking. Efficient kitchens have full range of appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
Crown Center
36 Units Available
City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City
1989 Main Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,245
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,445
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1017 sqft
Live a life of style and sophistication at Kansas City Crossroads. City Club Apartments brings a brand-new community to Downtown Kansas City, MO for an unbeatable location.
Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
19 Units Available
Park 67 Apartments
6527 Reeder St, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$685
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$697
993 sqft
Low on price and high on value, our homes offer all the little things that make life easier. From spacious bedrooms with oversized closets, to fully equipped kitchens including tons of cabinet and counter space, our apartments have it all.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Breen Hills
21 Units Available
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$704
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$904
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,263
1223 sqft
Spacious units with patio or balcony and fireplace. Air conditioning, bathtub, all appliances, including full-sized washer and dryer. Basketball court, clubhouse, swimming pool, BBQ area and 24-hour gym. Pets welcome.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Old Westport
182 Units Available
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,139
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1194 sqft
Live the Westport Way at Westley on Broadway. Westley on Broadway is an authentic 256-unit apartment community ideally located in the heart of KansasCity’s historical Westport area.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Bottoms
38 Units Available
Union Berkley Riverfront
1000 Berkley Pkwy, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,040
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1510 sqft
Luxury urban living near both Downtown Kansas City and the exciting Berkley Riverfront.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
29 Units Available
Crescent
8500 Maurer Road, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$873
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT COMMUNITY IN LENEXA, KS Located in the heart of Johnson County, Crescent Apartment Homes puts you close to everything you enjoy. Relax and enjoy our rural living just steps away from bustling Kansas City.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
The Coves
12 Units Available
The Crossing At Barry Road
7831 NW Roanridge Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
1167 sqft
Come home to The Crossing at Barry Road and discover what sets us apart from the rest! Our resort-style community blends the comforts of home with the conveniences you deserve, all within our beautifully manicured grounds.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Breen Hills
37 Units Available
The Denton
5951 NW 63rd Terrace, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,013
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,648
1378 sqft
Luxurious, new apartment homes with modern kitchens and tasteful decor. Community features include resort style pool, cabanas, scenic walking trails, on-site massage therapy, and digital movie theater room. Off HWY 45, minutes to downtown Parkville.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Prairie Village
8 Units Available
Corinth Valley
3815 Somerset Drive, Prairie Village, KS
Studio
$725
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$824
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$904
951 sqft
Corinth Mission Valley is located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas and is within walking distance to the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Prairie Village
4 Units Available
Corinth Paddock
3815 Somerset Dr, Prairie Village, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$907
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Corinth Paddock is located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas and is within walking distance to the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Prairie Village
5 Units Available
Corinth Place
3815 Somerset Drive, Prairie Village, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,058
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1180 sqft
Corinth Place is located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas and is within walking distance to the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Prairie Village
2 Units Available
Corinth Gardens
3815 Somerset Drive, Prairie Village, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$812
842 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Corinth Gardens is located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas and is within walking distance to the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
South Plaza
17 Units Available
51 Main
5050 Main St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,314
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
1257 sqft
Close to the shops and eateries of Kansas City, this development offers an infinity edge saltwater pool, outdoor party deck, yoga room, and more. Units include spacious floor plans, kitchen islands, wet bars, and more.

June 2020 Kansas City Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Kansas City Rent Report. Kansas City rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Kansas City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Kansas City rents increased over the past month

Kansas City rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Kansas City stand at $739 for a one-bedroom apartment and $906 for a two-bedroom. Kansas City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Kansas City Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Kansas City, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Kansas City metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Leawood has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 8.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,517, while one-bedrooms go for $1,238.
    • Grandview has the least expensive rents in the Kansas City metro, with a two-bedroom median of $844; rents were up 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Kansas City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Kansas City, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Kansas City is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Kansas as a whole logging rent growth of 1.4% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.0% in Topeka and 1.6% in Wichita.
    • Kansas City's median two-bedroom rent of $906 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% rise in Kansas City.
    • While Kansas City's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Kansas City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Kansas City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Kansas City
    $750
    $920
    0
    1.1%
    Overland Park
    $990
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Kansas City
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Olathe
    $960
    $1,180
    0
    2%
    Independence
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Shawnee
    $860
    $1,060
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Blue Springs
    $910
    $1,120
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Lenexa
    $1,010
    $1,240
    0.2%
    5.6%
    Leawood
    $1,240
    $1,520
    -0.6%
    8.4%
    Grandview
    $690
    $840
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Belton
    $870
    $1,070
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Gardner
    $920
    $1,120
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

