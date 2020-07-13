135 Apartments under $800 for rent in Kansas City, KS

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
7 Units Available
Rosedale
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$795
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
800 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Kansas City, KS. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
6 Units Available
Riverview
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$546
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1253 sqft
City View at St. Margaret's is a beautiful modern building featuring 111 residencies in 1, 2 and 3 bedroom configurations with contemporary interiors. St.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated December 19 at 01:00am
50 Units Available
Victory Hills
Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave, Kansas City, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$600
2 Bedrooms
$625
Located just north of I-70, these apartments offer comfortable design and plenty of room to spread out in. Laundry facilities available in complex. Short drive to Kansas City Kansas Community College or Delaware Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 05:51pm
2 Units Available
Rosedale
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$647
420 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy luxurious living in the city! Welcome home to Malvern Hill Apartment Homes in Kansas City, Kansas. We are the essence of tranquility tucked among the trees and rolling, lush landscape, to provide a lifestyle that is both attractive and relaxed.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Riverview
415 Sandusky
415 Sandusky Avenue, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$750
832 sqft
Strawberry Family Single Family Home with fenced backyard - This Strawberry Hill area home is located just south of downtown Kansas City, Kansas. The home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. There is carpeting throughout.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Rosedale
4136 Adams St
4136 Adams Street, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$725
600 sqft
4136 Adams Fourplex - R1B Unit - Property Id: 309594 TOUR NOW! This apartment is located on the main level of a house. This intimate one bedroom and one full bathroom features beautiful hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Coronado
1421 North 55 Drive - B
1421 N 55th Dr, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$750
735 sqft
This is a recently updated throughout 2 bedroom apartment. New paint, lighting, flooring, etc. Call this updated apartment home! This is one of the units within a 4-plex. Each unit has a reserved parking spot for one vehicle.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Coronado
1432 North 55th Drive - B
1432 N 55th Dr, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$750
735 sqft
This is a recently updated throughout 2 bedroom apartment. New paint, lighting, flooring, etc. Call this updated apartment home! This is one of the units within a 4-plex. Each unit has a reserved parking spot for one vehicle.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Kensington
1646 North 18th Street - B
1646 North 18th Street, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$600
615 sqft
Cozy 1 bedroom town home. Features living space and dining space with direct access to bedroom and to kitchen. Includes a garage for parking or extra storage. Front porch good for Spring/Summer lounging and back deck great for private entertaining
Results within 1 mile of Kansas City

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
West Plaza
4626 Genessee Street, Bedroom 2A, www.livehomeroom.com
4626 Genesee Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$500
150 sqft
**this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom** We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1321 Main St B
1321 Main Street, Parkville, MO
Studio
$675
Studio - Property Id: 95326 Located in the heart of historic downtown Parkville, this newly remodeled studio is within walking distance of many boutiques and restaurants, beautiful hiking trails, a luscious park, the Missouri River, and Park
Results within 5 miles of Kansas City
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
11 Units Available
Park 67 Apartments
6527 Reeder St, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$700
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$774
993 sqft
Low on price and high on value, our homes offer all the little things that make life easier. From spacious bedrooms with oversized closets, to fully equipped kitchens including tons of cabinet and counter space, our apartments have it all.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
4 Units Available
Prairie Village
Corinth Paddock
3815 Somerset Dr, Prairie Village, KS
1 Bedroom
$743
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Corinth Paddock is located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas and is within walking distance to the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
19 Units Available
Walnut
Crown Heights
450 NE 68th St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$720
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
919 sqft
Flexible lease lengths in a pet-friendly complex with swimming pool and playground. Granite counters and washer/dryer hookups in units. Minutes from Central Park, shopping and dining. Close to the Arrowhead Trafficway.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
11 Units Available
Crestview
Retreat at Walnut Creek
1300 NE Parvin Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$790
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
1110 sqft
Granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and hook-up for washer and dryer. Patio or balcony, fireplace and walk-in closets. Basketball and volleyball courts, 24-hour gym and swimming pool with large sundeck.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
27 Units Available
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$795
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$851
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,237
1349 sqft
Within the Park Hill School District, near area restaurants and parks. Well-equipped with a fitness center, laundry centers, and clubhouse WiFi. On a 75-acre area. On-site volleyball court, two pools, and green spaces.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
3 Units Available
North Hyde Park
Charlotte Square - 3330-3368 Charlotte
3330-3368 Charlotte St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$780
520 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Charlotte Square - 3330-3368 Charlotte in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
5 Units Available
Pendleton Heights
Maple Flats
511 Maple Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$645
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$725
488 sqft
Maple Flats is ready to welcome you home! These newly renovated apartments feature granite counters, exposed brick, controlled building access and more.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
5 Units Available
Sherwood Estates
Chouteau Heights
5145 NE Chouteau Trafficway, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$760
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
850 sqft
Our newly renovated one and two bedroom apartment homes come in a variety of layouts to accommodate your personal tastes and lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
9 Units Available
Waldo
Waldo Heights
8101 Campbell St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$590
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$639
950 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community near historic Waldo District. Featuring studio to two-bedroom apartment homes in an elevator building with laundry facilities and high-speed internet. Convenient to Highway 71.
Verified

1 of 93

Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
22 Units Available
Hanover Place
Westport Central
301 W Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$675
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$805
722 sqft
Recent renovations give these pet-friendly studio and one-bedroom a unique ambiance. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplace, walk-in closets. Enjoy community garden, gym. Walk to public transit. Close to I-35, Midtown MarketPlace.
Verified

1 of 222

Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
23 Units Available
Broadway Gillham
Clyde Manor
350 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$800
407 sqft
1 Bedroom
$870
523 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
673 sqft
Newly refurbished apartments with innovative amenities, high-end finishes. Granite countertops, dishwasher, kitchen appliances. Pet-friendly complex with pool, gym, and elevator. Enjoy the splendor of local Kansas City jazz, fountains, and Midwestern style barbecue.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
7 Units Available
Central Hyde Park
Ricardo
811 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$777
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$942
676 sqft
Offering a range of layouts, including studios and two-bedroom apartments, these living spaces are both comfortable and modern. Located in a great location, just moments from the historic Westport. Stainless steel appliances included.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
10 Units Available
Central Hyde Park
The Hamilton
701 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$780
510 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
699 sqft
Kansas City and Westport are minutes away from these renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments in exciting Hyde Park. Updated kitchens with granite counters, expansive windows, ceiling fans. Pet-friendly community with fitness center, bike storage.

July 2020 Kansas City Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Kansas City Rent Report. Kansas City rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Kansas City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Kansas City Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Kansas City Rent Report. Kansas City rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Kansas City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Kansas City rent trends were flat over the past month

Kansas City rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Kansas City stand at $739 for a one-bedroom apartment and $906 for a two-bedroom. Kansas City's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Kansas City Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Kansas City, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Kansas City metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Leawood has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,507, while one-bedrooms go for $1,229.
    • Over the past year, Overland Park has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,217, while one-bedrooms go for $993.
    • Grandview has the least expensive rents in the Kansas City metro, with a two-bedroom median of $844; rents decreased 0.2% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Kansas City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Kansas City, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Kansas City is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Kansas have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.4% in Topeka and 1.1% in Wichita.
    • Kansas City's median two-bedroom rent of $906 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Kansas City's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Kansas City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Kansas City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Kansas City
    $750
    $920
    0
    0.5%
    Overland Park
    $990
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Kansas City
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    1%
    Olathe
    $960
    $1,180
    0.1%
    1.7%
    Independence
    $740
    $910
    0
    1.2%
    Shawnee
    $870
    $1,060
    0.3%
    0.5%
    Blue Springs
    $910
    $1,120
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lenexa
    $1,010
    $1,240
    -0.1%
    4.6%
    Leawood
    $1,230
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    6.3%
    Grandview
    $690
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Belton
    $870
    $1,070
    0
    -0.2%
    Gardner
    $910
    $1,120
    -0.7%
    -0.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

