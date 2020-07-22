/
victory hills
130 Apartments for rent in Victory Hills, Kansas City, KS
Last updated December 19 at 01:00 AM
50 Units Available
Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave, Kansas City, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$600
2 Bedrooms
$625
Located just north of I-70, these apartments offer comfortable design and plenty of room to spread out in. Laundry facilities available in complex. Short drive to Kansas City Kansas Community College or Delaware Park.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2621 N 81st St.
2621 North 81st Street, Kansas City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
2621 N 81st St. Available 07/24/20 Charming 3 Bed 1 Bath Cottage - You really must check out this charming 3 Bedroom 1 Bath cottage style home located just off Leavenworth Rd. and 83rd St. in Kansas City, KS.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8448 Tauromee Ave
8448 Tauromee Avenue, Kansas City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$950
Single family house for rent w/3bd/1.5ba/1car (KCK) for $950 - Non-smoking single family raised ranch home near the Legends (7 min) with 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, extra-large 1 car garage, partially finished walkout basement.
Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
8126 Barnett Ave
8126 Barnett Avenue, Kansas City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
960 sqft
This Kansas City, Kansas house rents for $1,100 per month with a $1,100 security deposit. Newly renovated, its location is only 7 minutes away from the Legends shopping outlet, Sporting KC stadium, and Kansas Speedway.
Results within 1 mile of Victory Hills
Last updated April 13 at 12:06 PM
1 Unit Available
3131 North 71st Terrace
3131 North 71st Terrace, Kansas City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1624 sqft
3 bdrm, 1.5 bath Raised Ranch with main level living. Large half acre, private lot on dead end street. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Great Room & Living Room.
Results within 5 miles of Victory Hills
Last updated July 22 at 06:15 PM
41 Units Available
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,227
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,642
1385 sqft
Upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments with high ceilings, garden style bathtubs, and quality finishes throughout. Elegant clubhouse, stunning pool and spa, and media room with surround sound. Located with prime access to I-435.
Last updated July 22 at 06:14 PM
17 Units Available
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,064
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1311 sqft
Gorgeous, modern apartments with granite kitchen counters, new carpet, updated tile in living room and bath. Google Fiber internet. Spacious living areas and bedrooms. Fully equipped modern gym in building. In-unit laundry for convenience.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4900 Parkview Ave
4900 Parkview Avenue, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$895
680 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled KCK Home-Available NOW!! - Schedule a self guided tour here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1879902?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
10624 Clubhouse Drive
10624 Clubhouse Drive, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1464 sqft
This property is across the street from Piper High School with two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a one car garage, washer/ dryer hookups, and unfinished basement, a fenced in yard and a deck.
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
10641 Donahoo Road
10641 Donahoo Road, Kansas City, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2256 sqft
This is a great property; Single Family house with 4 Bedroom 3bath; 2car garage, deck fireplace, w/d hook-ups on Propane. Property comes with 9.5 acres great for horses, livestock, etc.
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
6834 Susann St.
6834 Susann St, Platte County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1578 sqft
Creekside Meadows Townhomes are the newest properties in town with an attractive atmosphere & location on the western side of Parkville, Missouri. Creekside Meadows offers BRAND NEW 3 bedroom 2.
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1421 North 55 Drive - B
1421 N 55th Dr, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$750
735 sqft
This is a recently updated throughout 2 bedroom apartment. New paint, lighting, flooring, etc. Call this updated apartment home! This is one of the units within a 4-plex. Each unit has a reserved parking spot for one vehicle.
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1432 North 55th Drive - B
1432 N 55th Dr, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$750
720 sqft
This is a recently updated throughout 2 bedroom apartment. New paint, lighting, flooring, etc. Call this updated apartment home! This is one of the units within a 4-plex. Each unit has a reserved parking spot for one vehicle.
Results within 10 miles of Victory Hills
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
4 Units Available
The Crossings
8514 Monrovia St, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$920
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a stable residential area near Fort Bliss. Pet-friendly community with a pool and playground. In-unit washers and dryers, air conditioning, and high-speed internet access.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
35 Units Available
Riverstone Apartments
8940 N Shannon Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$837
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,754
1305 sqft
Resort-style apartment community with direct trail access to Amity Woods Nature Park. Apartments boast private entrances and oversized patios or balconies. Various on-site amenities, including an aerobics studio, saltwater lagoon and regular social events.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
35 Units Available
Thrive at Creekside
15310 Trailside Drive, Parkville, MO
1 Bedroom
$979
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1016 sqft
Find substance, style, and sustainability at Thrive at Creekside, where modern finishes and lavish amenities meet an unbeatable location right on Highway 45.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
102 Units Available
Watermark Tiffany Springs
9641 North Ambassador Drive, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,022
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1498 sqft
Welcome to Watermark at Tiffany Springs! Our gorgeous Kansas City luxury apartments are available in one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
14 Units Available
Crescent
8500 Maurer Road, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$923
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT COMMUNITY IN LENEXA, KS Located in the heart of Johnson County, Crescent Apartment Homes puts you close to everything you enjoy. Relax and enjoy our rural living just steps away from bustling Kansas City.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
36 Units Available
Altitude 970
6301 N. Klamm Rd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,030
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1184 sqft
Residents can relax in the clubhouse or courtyard of this pet-friendly community. Riss Lake is a short drive up Route 45. Garage parking available and select units have spacious balconies.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
25 Units Available
Prairie Creek Apartments
9395 Scarborough St, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,073
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,871
1749 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community offering sports courts, a pool and a gym. The units feature wood floors, private outdoor spaces and 9-foot ceilings. Centrally located off I-435, within minutes of I-35.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
20 Units Available
Estancia at City Center
9001 Renner Blvd, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$944
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open concept floor plan. Kitchen appliances and cable TV included. Fireplace, bathtub, ceiling fans, air conditioning and patio/balcony. In-unit laundry facilities. Swimming pool, sauna, hot tub, pool table, BBQ area and business center.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
35 Units Available
Rosehill Pointe
12701 W 88th Cir, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$865
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1350 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments minutes from historic downtown Lenexa. Easy access to I-435, I-35, Alternate 69. Updated kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, W/D hookups in some. Enjoy pool, sauna, gym, basketball court, BBQ/grill.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
24 Units Available
Park Edge Apartments
8201 Renner Rd, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$984
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,638
1377 sqft
Pet friendly 2-3 bedroom luxury furnished apartments are recently renovated with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center, BBQ grill, business center. Near I-435 and parks.
Last updated July 22 at 06:19 PM
19 Units Available
Park 67 Apartments
6527 Reeder St, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$741
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
993 sqft
Low on price and high on value, our homes offer all the little things that make life easier. From spacious bedrooms with oversized closets, to fully equipped kitchens including tons of cabinet and counter space, our apartments have it all.
