277 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Kansas City, KS

Rosedale
8 Units Available
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$682
420 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$788
720 sqft
Enjoy luxurious living in the city! Welcome home to Malvern Hill Apartment Homes in Kansas City, Kansas. We are the essence of tranquility tucked among the trees and rolling, lush landscape, to provide a lifestyle that is both attractive and relaxed.
Rosedale
8 Units Available
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$934
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1144 sqft
Take a dip in our sparkling swimming pool or hot tub, relax in our resident lounge with cafe and complimentary WiFi or work off a long day in our 24 hour fitness center.
I-435 West Kansas City
47 Units Available
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,081
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,728
1385 sqft
Upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments with high ceilings, garden style bathtubs, and quality finishes throughout. Elegant clubhouse, stunning pool and spa, and media room with surround sound. Located with prime access to I-435.
Riverview
2 Units Available
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
933 sqft
Horace Mann Lofts is a beautiful Modern Historic School featuring 30 residencies in 1 and 2 bedrooms with contemporary interiors. Horace Mann Lofts has original hardwood flooring, chalk boards and a lot of rich history.
Riverview
9 Units Available
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$546
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1253 sqft
City View at St. Margaret's is a beautiful modern building featuring 111 residencies in 1, 2 and 3 bedroom configurations with contemporary interiors. St.
Rosedale
4 Units Available
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$895
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
800 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Kansas City, KS. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Victory Hills
50 Units Available
Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave, Kansas City, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$600
2 Bedrooms
$625
Located just north of I-70, these apartments offer comfortable design and plenty of room to spread out in. Laundry facilities available in complex. Short drive to Kansas City Kansas Community College or Delaware Park.

Coronado
1 Unit Available
6118 Everett Avenue
6118 Everett Avenue, Kansas City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$895
864 sqft
6118 Everett Ave - 6118 Everett Ave is a 3 bed 1 bath home located in KCK! -3 bed -1 bath -Fridge -W/D connections -Fenced yard -1-car attached garage REPAIRS TO THE HOME WILL BE MADE PRIOR TO MOVE IN.

Quindaro Bluffs
1 Unit Available
4900 Parkview Ave
4900 Parkview Avenue, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$895
680 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled KCK Home-Available SOON!! - Get on the waiting list here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1879902?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.

Victory Hills
1 Unit Available
824 N 80th Pl
824 North 80th Place, Kansas City, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,299
1152 sqft
This house just finished rehab! This house is new from top to bottom! The kitchen features granite countertops and custom cabinetry! There is all new flooring and paint throughout the whole house! You do not want to miss this house! Call our office

Turner
1 Unit Available
5008 Forest Avenue
5008 Forest Avenue, Kansas City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1182 sqft
This cozy 3 bedroom sits in a quiet neighborhood with off-street parking. This home features updated appliances, modern fixtures, and a fenced in backyard/privacy fence.

Coronado
1 Unit Available
1727 North 51st Terrace
1727 North 51st Terrace, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$895
800 sqft
Located just off Parallel Parkway and I-635, this fully updated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath duplex is now ready for new residents! Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring and new windows throughout, this place really does feel brand new from the moment you walk

Coronado
1 Unit Available
1729 North 51st Terrace
1729 N 51st Ter, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$895
800 sqft
Located just off Parallel Parkway and I-635, this fully updated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath duplex is now ready for new residents! Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring and new windows throughout, this place really does feel brand new from the moment you walk

Coronado
1 Unit Available
1629 North 49th Street
1629 North 49th Street, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$750
1032 sqft
To schedule a showing of this property call (816) 323-0399. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment with a leasing agent. Contact for details. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

Kensington
1 Unit Available
1646 North 18th Street - B
1646 North 18th Street, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$600
615 sqft
Cozy 1 bedroom town home. Features living space and dining space with direct access to bedroom and to kitchen. Includes a garage for parking or extra storage. Front porch good for Spring/Summer lounging and back deck great for private entertaining

Rosedale
1 Unit Available
4130 Fisher Street
4130 Fisher Street, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$925
890 sqft
WALKING DISTANCE FROM KU MED! VIRTUAL TOUR Available by Request. Easy/quick access to the highway and close to Westwood, and the Midtown area as well. This newly renovated 2 bed/1.

Nearman Hills
1 Unit Available
3131 North 71st Terrace
3131 North 71st Terrace, Kansas City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1624 sqft
3 bdrm, 1.5 bath Raised Ranch with main level living. Large half acre, private lot on dead end street. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Great Room & Living Room.
Results within 1 mile of Kansas City
Old Westport
35 Units Available
CityPlace At Westport
701 Westport Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,104
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
1118 sqft
Prime location in the heart of bustling Westport Entertainment District, close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Community features a business center, 24-hour fitness center and swimming pool. Spacious units with extra storage and patio/balcony.
Westwood
17 Units Available
Woodside Village North Apartments
2200 West 47th Place, Westwood, KS
Studio
$1,425
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1132 sqft
Woodside Village’s 91-unit luxury apartment community is set in an easily accessible, pedestrian-friendly town center, where membership to Kansas City’s premier fitness and health club is included, and residents are just steps away from local shops,
Plaza Westport
10 Units Available
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,348
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1294 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceramic tile entryways, ceiling fans and fireplaces. Beat the heat during summer days in the pool. Shop at nearby Country Club Plaza. Near Hospital Hill.
Country Club Plaza
14 Units Available
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$940
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
790 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1206 sqft
Stone's throw from Country Club Plaza and its numerous shopping options, these homes feature large soaking tubs in bathrooms, spacious closets, and wood flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym and a movie theater.
West Plaza
7 Units Available
The 4700
4700 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$999
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1150 sqft
Located in the coveted West Plaza area, The 4700 will surround you with luxury and comfort.
West Plaza
10 Units Available
Infinity at Plaza West
4440 Roanoke Pkwy, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$814
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
898 sqft
Conveniently located within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Newly renovated units feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, coffee bar, and clubhouse. Pet friendly. Note to client: Quartz countertops are in comment section, but granite countertops are in Unit features.
West Plaza
15 Units Available
West Hill Lofts
1106 W 47th St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,290
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
995 sqft
Ideally located community near the theater, art gallery and university. On-site business center, massage room, and fire pit area. Homes feature efficient appliances, fantastic views, large terraces, and beverage centers. In-home washers and dryers.
City Guide for Kansas City, KS

We know what you must be thinking: I'm going to Kansas City, Kansas City here I come/ I'm going to Kansas City, Kansas City here I come/ They got a crazy way of loving there/ And I'm gonna get me some! The important thing is that you’ve come to the right place to score some sweet digs in Kansas City, Kansas. So journey on, bold apartment hunter, and you’ll be livin’ it up in the Jayhawk State in a jiffy …

Having trouble with Craigslist Kansas City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Kansas City, KS

Finding an apartment in Kansas City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

