Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 PM

259 Apartments for rent in Kansas City, KS with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kansas City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
39 Units Available
I-435 West Kansas City
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,181
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,692
1385 sqft
Upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments with high ceilings, garden style bathtubs, and quality finishes throughout. Elegant clubhouse, stunning pool and spa, and media room with surround sound. Located with prime access to I-435.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 05:51pm
2 Units Available
Rosedale
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$647
420 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy luxurious living in the city! Welcome home to Malvern Hill Apartment Homes in Kansas City, Kansas. We are the essence of tranquility tucked among the trees and rolling, lush landscape, to provide a lifestyle that is both attractive and relaxed.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
15 Units Available
I-435 West Kansas City
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,064
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1311 sqft
Gorgeous, modern apartments with granite kitchen counters, new carpet, updated tile in living room and bath. Google Fiber internet. Spacious living areas and bedrooms. Fully equipped modern gym in building. In-unit laundry for convenience.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Rosedale
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$895
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1144 sqft
Take a dip in our sparkling swimming pool or hot tub, relax in our resident lounge with cafe and complimentary WiFi or work off a long day in our 24 hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
7 Units Available
Rosedale
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$795
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
800 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Kansas City, KS. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Rosedale
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
700 sqft
University Plaza is just blocks away from KU Medical Center and short drive to The Country Club Plaza and Westport with all the shopping, dining, and entertainment that Kansas City has to offer.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Riverview
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$546
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1253 sqft
City View at St. Margaret's is a beautiful modern building featuring 111 residencies in 1, 2 and 3 bedroom configurations with contemporary interiors. St.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated December 19 at 01:00am
50 Units Available
Victory Hills
Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave, Kansas City, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$600
2 Bedrooms
$625
Located just north of I-70, these apartments offer comfortable design and plenty of room to spread out in. Laundry facilities available in complex. Short drive to Kansas City Kansas Community College or Delaware Park.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
2 Units Available
Riverview
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
916 sqft
Horace Mann Lofts is a beautiful Modern Historic School featuring 30 residencies in 1 and 2 bedrooms with contemporary interiors. Horace Mann Lofts has original hardwood flooring, chalk boards and a lot of rich history.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rosedale
4201 S Minnie St 1
4201 South Minnie Street, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
Minnie Ridge - Apt 1 - Property Id: 130079 Terrific newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment. Full size W/D provided in each unit! Stove/range, microwave, full size fridge, dishwasher included! Onsite parking included with 2 designated spots.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rosedale
2924 Eaton
2924 Eaton Street, Kansas City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1075 sqft
3 Bedroom - 2 Bath Available Soon! - 3 bedroom bath available in July 2020. 3 level town home with single car garage. First level includes garage as well as utility room. 2nd floor contains the kitchen, living, & Master bed and bath.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Quindaro Bluffs
4900 Parkview Ave
4900 Parkview Avenue, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$895
680 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled KCK Home-Available NOW!! - Schedule a self guided tour here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1879902?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
I-435 West Kansas City
10624 Clubhouse Drive
10624 Clubhouse Drive, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1464 sqft
This property is across the street from Piper High School with two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a one car garage, washer/ dryer hookups, and unfinished basement, a fenced in yard and a deck.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Rosedale
3921 Springfield Street
3921 Springfield Street, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1024 sqft
KU MED STUDENTS AND STAFF - ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE IN SPECIAL! Don't miss out on this roomy, newly remodeled bungalow, located in a great neighborhood only a quick walk to KU Med (for students and staff).

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
I-435 West Kansas City
10641 Donahoo Road
10641 Donahoo Road, Kansas City, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2256 sqft
This is a great property; Single Family house with 4 Bedroom 3bath; 2car garage, deck fireplace, w/d hook-ups on Propane. Property comes with 9.5 acres great for horses, livestock, etc.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Rosedale
3059 Francis Street - 63
3059 Francis Street, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1000 sqft
Check out this 2 bedroom, 1 and a half bath townhouse style apartment with attached one car garage, within walking distance to KUMed and close to the Crossroads, Westport, 39th St. and everything KC has to offer.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Coronado
1421 North 55 Drive - B
1421 N 55th Dr, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$750
735 sqft
This is a recently updated throughout 2 bedroom apartment. New paint, lighting, flooring, etc. Call this updated apartment home! This is one of the units within a 4-plex. Each unit has a reserved parking spot for one vehicle.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Coronado
1432 North 55th Drive - B
1432 N 55th Dr, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$750
720 sqft
This is a recently updated throughout 2 bedroom apartment. New paint, lighting, flooring, etc. Call this updated apartment home! This is one of the units within a 4-plex. Each unit has a reserved parking spot for one vehicle.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:35pm
1 Unit Available
Rosedale
2310 W 41st Avenue
2310 West 41st Avenue, Kansas City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1652 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Large 1,652 sqft 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home located just blocks from KU, Joe's KC Bar-B-Que and just a quick drive to the Plaza, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, and Westport! Great HWY access as well.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Kensington
1646 North 18th Street - B
1646 North 18th Street, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$600
615 sqft
Cozy 1 bedroom town home. Features living space and dining space with direct access to bedroom and to kitchen. Includes a garage for parking or extra storage. Front porch good for Spring/Summer lounging and back deck great for private entertaining

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest
1978 Franklin Avenue
1978 Franklin Avenue, Kansas City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1380 sqft
This corner, double lot with a renovated beauty is ready for you! The 3 bd/1bth has been fully updated with a fresh new look! Enjoy high ceilings from the moment you step in with a large living room and separate dining room with built-ins and a ton
Results within 1 mile of Kansas City
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
11 Units Available
Plaza Westport
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,360
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,271
1294 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceramic tile entryways, ceiling fans and fireplaces. Beat the heat during summer days in the pool. Shop at nearby Country Club Plaza. Near Hospital Hill.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
10 Units Available
West Plaza
Infinity at Plaza West
4440 Roanoke Pkwy, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$814
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
898 sqft
Conveniently located within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Newly renovated units feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, coffee bar, and clubhouse. Pet friendly. Note to client: Quartz countertops are in comment section, but granite countertops are in Unit features.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
10 Units Available
West Plaza
West Hill Lofts
1106 W 47th St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,415
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
995 sqft
Ideally located community near the theater, art gallery and university. On-site business center, massage room, and fire pit area. Homes feature efficient appliances, fantastic views, large terraces, and beverage centers. In-home washers and dryers.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Kansas City, KS

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kansas City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

