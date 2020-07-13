AL
303 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Kansas City, KS

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
39 Units Available
I-435 West Kansas City
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,181
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,692
1385 sqft
Upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments with high ceilings, garden style bathtubs, and quality finishes throughout. Elegant clubhouse, stunning pool and spa, and media room with surround sound. Located with prime access to I-435.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 05:51pm
2 Units Available
Rosedale
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$647
420 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy luxurious living in the city! Welcome home to Malvern Hill Apartment Homes in Kansas City, Kansas. We are the essence of tranquility tucked among the trees and rolling, lush landscape, to provide a lifestyle that is both attractive and relaxed.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
15 Units Available
I-435 West Kansas City
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,064
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1311 sqft
Gorgeous, modern apartments with granite kitchen counters, new carpet, updated tile in living room and bath. Google Fiber internet. Spacious living areas and bedrooms. Fully equipped modern gym in building. In-unit laundry for convenience.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
12 Units Available
Rosedale
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$895
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1144 sqft
Take a dip in our sparkling swimming pool or hot tub, relax in our resident lounge with cafe and complimentary WiFi or work off a long day in our 24 hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
7 Units Available
Rosedale
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$795
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
800 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Kansas City, KS. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Rosedale
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
700 sqft
University Plaza is just blocks away from KU Medical Center and short drive to The Country Club Plaza and Westport with all the shopping, dining, and entertainment that Kansas City has to offer.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
6 Units Available
Riverview
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$546
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1253 sqft
City View at St. Margaret's is a beautiful modern building featuring 111 residencies in 1, 2 and 3 bedroom configurations with contemporary interiors. St.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated December 19 at 01:00am
50 Units Available
Victory Hills
Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave, Kansas City, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$600
2 Bedrooms
$625
Located just north of I-70, these apartments offer comfortable design and plenty of room to spread out in. Laundry facilities available in complex. Short drive to Kansas City Kansas Community College or Delaware Park.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
2 Units Available
Riverview
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
916 sqft
Horace Mann Lofts is a beautiful Modern Historic School featuring 30 residencies in 1 and 2 bedrooms with contemporary interiors. Horace Mann Lofts has original hardwood flooring, chalk boards and a lot of rich history.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
I-435 West Kansas City
10624 Clubhouse Drive
10624 Clubhouse Drive, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1464 sqft
This property is across the street from Piper High School with two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a one car garage, washer/ dryer hookups, and unfinished basement, a fenced in yard and a deck.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Riverview
415 Sandusky
415 Sandusky Avenue, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$750
832 sqft
Strawberry Family Single Family Home with fenced backyard - This Strawberry Hill area home is located just south of downtown Kansas City, Kansas. The home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. There is carpeting throughout.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Quindaro Bluffs
4900 Parkview Ave
4900 Parkview Avenue, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$895
680 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled KCK Home-Available NOW!! - Schedule a self guided tour here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1879902?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rosedale
4136 Adams St
4136 Adams Street, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$725
600 sqft
4136 Adams Fourplex - R1B Unit - Property Id: 309594 TOUR NOW! This apartment is located on the main level of a house. This intimate one bedroom and one full bathroom features beautiful hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Rosedale
3921 Springfield Street
3921 Springfield Street, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1024 sqft
KU MED STUDENTS AND STAFF - ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE IN SPECIAL! Don't miss out on this roomy, newly remodeled bungalow, located in a great neighborhood only a quick walk to KU Med (for students and staff).

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:03am
1 Unit Available
Rosedale
3908 Springfield St
3908 Springfield St, Kansas City, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
3908 Springfield is a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse renting for $1,900 a month with a $1,900 security deposit. Location is just a few blocks from KU Med.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Rosedale
4130 Fisher Street
4130 Fisher Street, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$925
890 sqft
WALKING DISTANCE FROM KU MED! VIRTUAL TOUR Available by Request. Easy/quick access to the highway and close to Westwood, and the Midtown area as well. This newly renovated 2 bed/1.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Coronado
1421 North 55 Drive - B
1421 N 55th Dr, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$750
735 sqft
This is a recently updated throughout 2 bedroom apartment. New paint, lighting, flooring, etc. Call this updated apartment home! This is one of the units within a 4-plex. Each unit has a reserved parking spot for one vehicle.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Coronado
1432 North 55th Drive - B
1432 N 55th Dr, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$750
720 sqft
This is a recently updated throughout 2 bedroom apartment. New paint, lighting, flooring, etc. Call this updated apartment home! This is one of the units within a 4-plex. Each unit has a reserved parking spot for one vehicle.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Rosedale
2310 W 41st Avenue
2310 West 41st Avenue, Kansas City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1652 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Large 1,652 sqft 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home located just blocks from KU, Joe's KC Bar-B-Que and just a quick drive to the Plaza, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, and Westport! Great HWY access as well.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Kensington
1646 North 18th Street - B
1646 North 18th Street, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$600
615 sqft
Cozy 1 bedroom town home. Features living space and dining space with direct access to bedroom and to kitchen. Includes a garage for parking or extra storage. Front porch good for Spring/Summer lounging and back deck great for private entertaining

1 of 1

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
Nearman Hills
3131 North 71st Terrace
3131 North 71st Terrace, Kansas City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1624 sqft
3 bdrm, 1.5 bath Raised Ranch with main level living. Large half acre, private lot on dead end street. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Great Room & Living Room.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:03am
1 Unit Available
Victory Hills
8126 Barnett Ave
8126 Barnett Avenue, Kansas City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
960 sqft
This Kansas City, Kansas house rents for $1,100 per month with a $1,100 security deposit. Newly renovated, its location is only 7 minutes away from the Legends shopping outlet, Sporting KC stadium, and Kansas Speedway.
Results within 1 mile of Kansas City
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
11 Units Available
Plaza Westport
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,360
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,271
1294 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceramic tile entryways, ceiling fans and fireplaces. Beat the heat during summer days in the pool. Shop at nearby Country Club Plaza. Near Hospital Hill.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
10 Units Available
West Plaza
Infinity at Plaza West
4440 Roanoke Pkwy, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$814
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
898 sqft
Conveniently located within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Newly renovated units feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, coffee bar, and clubhouse. Pet friendly. Note to client: Quartz countertops are in comment section, but granite countertops are in Unit features.
Rent Report
Kansas City

July 2020 Kansas City Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Kansas City Rent Report. Kansas City rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Kansas City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Kansas City rent trends were flat over the past month

Kansas City rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Kansas City stand at $739 for a one-bedroom apartment and $906 for a two-bedroom. Kansas City's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Kansas City Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Kansas City, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Kansas City metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Leawood has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,507, while one-bedrooms go for $1,229.
    • Over the past year, Overland Park has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,217, while one-bedrooms go for $993.
    • Grandview has the least expensive rents in the Kansas City metro, with a two-bedroom median of $844; rents decreased 0.2% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Kansas City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Kansas City, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Kansas City is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Kansas have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.4% in Topeka and 1.1% in Wichita.
    • Kansas City's median two-bedroom rent of $906 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Kansas City's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Kansas City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Kansas City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Kansas City
    $750
    $920
    0
    0.5%
    Overland Park
    $990
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Kansas City
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    1%
    Olathe
    $960
    $1,180
    0.1%
    1.7%
    Independence
    $740
    $910
    0
    1.2%
    Shawnee
    $870
    $1,060
    0.3%
    0.5%
    Blue Springs
    $910
    $1,120
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lenexa
    $1,010
    $1,240
    -0.1%
    4.6%
    Leawood
    $1,230
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    6.3%
    Grandview
    $690
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Belton
    $870
    $1,070
    0
    -0.2%
    Gardner
    $910
    $1,120
    -0.7%
    -0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

