i 435 west kansas city
90 Apartments for rent in I-435 West Kansas City, Kansas City, KS
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,064
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1311 sqft
Gorgeous, modern apartments with granite kitchen counters, new carpet, updated tile in living room and bath. Google Fiber internet. Spacious living areas and bedrooms. Fully equipped modern gym in building. In-unit laundry for convenience.
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,206
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,642
1385 sqft
Upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments with high ceilings, garden style bathtubs, and quality finishes throughout. Elegant clubhouse, stunning pool and spa, and media room with surround sound. Located with prime access to I-435.
10624 Clubhouse Drive
10624 Clubhouse Drive, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1464 sqft
This property is across the street from Piper High School with two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a one car garage, washer/ dryer hookups, and unfinished basement, a fenced in yard and a deck.
10641 Donahoo Road
10641 Donahoo Road, Kansas City, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2256 sqft
This is a great property; Single Family house with 4 Bedroom 3bath; 2car garage, deck fireplace, w/d hook-ups on Propane. Property comes with 9.5 acres great for horses, livestock, etc.
Results within 1 mile of I-435 West Kansas City
8448 Tauromee Ave
8448 Tauromee Avenue, Kansas City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$950
Single family house for rent w/3bd/1.5ba/1car (KCK) for $950 - Non-smoking single family raised ranch home near the Legends (7 min) with 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, extra-large 1 car garage, partially finished walkout basement.
8126 Barnett Ave
8126 Barnett Avenue, Kansas City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
960 sqft
This Kansas City, Kansas house rents for $1,100 per month with a $1,100 security deposit. Newly renovated, its location is only 7 minutes away from the Legends shopping outlet, Sporting KC stadium, and Kansas Speedway.
Results within 5 miles of I-435 West Kansas City
Thrive at Creekside
15310 Trailside Drive, Parkville, MO
1 Bedroom
$979
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1016 sqft
Find substance, style, and sustainability at Thrive at Creekside, where modern finishes and lavish amenities meet an unbeatable location right on Highway 45.
Prairie Pines Townhomes
5331 Findley Street, Shawnee, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1776 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1993 sqft
Prairie Pines Townhomes is one of Shawnee’s newest luxury town home communities.
Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave, Kansas City, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$600
2 Bedrooms
$625
Located just north of I-70, these apartments offer comfortable design and plenty of room to spread out in. Laundry facilities available in complex. Short drive to Kansas City Kansas Community College or Delaware Park.
2621 N 81st St.
2621 North 81st Street, Kansas City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
2621 N 81st St. Available 07/24/20 Charming 3 Bed 1 Bath Cottage - You really must check out this charming 3 Bedroom 1 Bath cottage style home located just off Leavenworth Rd. and 83rd St. in Kansas City, KS.
6637 Northwest Hidden Valley Road
6637 Northwest Hidden Valley Road, Platte County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1500 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
6834 Susann St.
6834 Susann St, Platte County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1578 sqft
Creekside Meadows Townhomes are the newest properties in town with an attractive atmosphere & location on the western side of Parkville, Missouri. Creekside Meadows offers BRAND NEW 3 bedroom 2.
3131 North 71st Terrace
3131 North 71st Terrace, Kansas City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1624 sqft
3 bdrm, 1.5 bath Raised Ranch with main level living. Large half acre, private lot on dead end street. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Great Room & Living Room.
Results within 10 miles of I-435 West Kansas City
Riverstone Apartments
8940 N Shannon Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$837
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,754
1305 sqft
Resort-style apartment community with direct trail access to Amity Woods Nature Park. Apartments boast private entrances and oversized patios or balconies. Various on-site amenities, including an aerobics studio, saltwater lagoon and regular social events.
Prairie Creek Apartments
9395 Scarborough St, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,073
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,871
1749 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community offering sports courts, a pool and a gym. The units feature wood floors, private outdoor spaces and 9-foot ceilings. Centrally located off I-435, within minutes of I-35.
Bridges at Foxridge
5250 Foxridge Dr, Mission, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
1052 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1424 sqft
This community is near I-35 in a wooded, quiet area. On-site amenities include an outdoor playground, fitness center, and a fenced-in dog park. Beautiful interiors with private balconies, lots of storage, and custom accent walls.
Sonoma Hill
8875 Maurer Court, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,295
981 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1341 sqft
Offering walkability and a nice position on a verdant outdoor landscape, this community offers a variety of floor plans and many amenities. Units offer granite countertops, direct access garages and stainless steel appliances.
Crescent
8500 Maurer Road, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$923
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT COMMUNITY IN LENEXA, KS Located in the heart of Johnson County, Crescent Apartment Homes puts you close to everything you enjoy. Relax and enjoy our rural living just steps away from bustling Kansas City.
Park 67 Apartments
6527 Reeder St, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$741
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$762
993 sqft
Low on price and high on value, our homes offer all the little things that make life easier. From spacious bedrooms with oversized closets, to fully equipped kitchens including tons of cabinet and counter space, our apartments have it all.
The Highlands
10020 W 80th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$970
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1452 sqft
Attractive apartments in Overland Park, 12 miles from Kansas City via the I-35. Close to Sapling Grove Park and stores, including Walmart. Complex has two saltwater swimming pools, fitness center and basketball court.
Rosehill Pointe
12701 W 88th Cir, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$865
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,368
1350 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments minutes from historic downtown Lenexa. Easy access to I-435, I-35, Alternate 69. Updated kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, W/D hookups in some. Enjoy pool, sauna, gym, basketball court, BBQ/grill.
Park Edge Apartments
8201 Renner Rd, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$984
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,638
1377 sqft
Pet friendly 2-3 bedroom luxury furnished apartments are recently renovated with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center, BBQ grill, business center. Near I-435 and parks.
District Flats
8757 Penrose Lane, Lenexa, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,095
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1264 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at District Flats in Lenexa. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Meadows
7620 Halsey St, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$791
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1242 sqft
With a cinema room, tennis courts and a game room on-site, tenants have access to a number of community amenities. Apartments include highly sought after features including fireplaces, private balconies, and upgraded kitchens.
