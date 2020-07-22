/
riverview
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM
185 Apartments for rent in Riverview, Kansas City, KS
Last updated July 22 at 06:11 PM
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$546
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1253 sqft
City View at St. Margaret's is a beautiful modern building featuring 111 residencies in 1, 2 and 3 bedroom configurations with contemporary interiors. St.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
415 Sandusky
415 Sandusky Avenue, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$750
832 sqft
Strawberry Family Single Family Home with fenced backyard - This Strawberry Hill area home is located just south of downtown Kansas City, Kansas. The home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. There is carpeting throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Riverview
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1132 Everett Ave
1132 Everett Avenue, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$675
700 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in Kansas City. Amenities included: central heat, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and security system with camera. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly.
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1978 Franklin Avenue
1978 Franklin Avenue, Kansas City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$995
1380 sqft
This corner, double lot with a renovated beauty is ready for you! The 3 bd/1bth has been fully updated with a fresh new look! Enjoy high ceilings from the moment you step in with a large living room and separate dining room with built-ins and a ton
Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1535 Waverly Ave
1535 Waverly Avenue, Kansas City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$850
864 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in KCK rents for $850 per month with a $850 security deposit. Features include central air/heat, hardwood floors, driveway for parking, back deck, basement for storage, and washer/dryer hook ups.
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1646 North 18th Street - B
1646 North 18th Street, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$600
615 sqft
Cozy 1 bedroom town home. Features living space and dining space with direct access to bedroom and to kitchen. Includes a garage for parking or extra storage. Front porch good for Spring/Summer lounging and back deck great for private entertaining
Results within 5 miles of Riverview
Last updated July 22 at 06:34 PM
Flashcube
720 Main Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$915
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,155
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
847 sqft
Located between the River Market and the Power & Light District and with the Streetcar stopping at it's front door, Flashcube is at the center of it all.
Last updated July 22 at 06:34 PM
Piper Lofts
117 W 20th St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$6,501
4231 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1372 sqft
A fantastic community near the beaches, art galleries, and boutiques. Each home features gourmet kitchens, Juliet balconies, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Energy-efficient windows. On-site fitness center, media room, and concierge.
Last updated July 22 at 06:33 PM
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,010
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1198 sqft
Located near Crown Center in Kansas City, our community focuses on luxury conveniences that accomodate our residents active lifestyles.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
RM West
237 W 4th St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,014
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,134
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1155 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in River Market neighborhood. Resort style pool and landscaped sundeck, state-of-the-art collaborative workspace, and fitness center. Short walk to galleries, restaurants, library, and museums. Streetcar just steps away.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
Pickwick Plaza
933 McGee St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$860
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$970
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
870 sqft
East 9 at Pickwick Plaza is downtown Kansas City's newest epic living space with 260 luxe apartment homes. Please Call for an appointment. After hour appointments are available, when scheduled in advanced.
Last updated July 22 at 06:04 PM
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,355
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,147
1250 sqft
Conveniently located for commuting close to the interchange of I-35 and I-670, these apartments come fully-furnished with air conditioning, bathtub, in-unit laundry, and dishwasher. Community features include sauna, Nest technology, parking, and gym.
Last updated July 22 at 06:05 PM
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,113
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,776
1627 sqft
Located in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, 909 Walnut is a historically significant building offering the very best in high-rise living.
Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City
1989 Main Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,245
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1002 sqft
Brand New, Immediate Occupancy! Call today to schedule your tour of City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City & secure your apartment home or penthouse! Live a life of style and sophistication at City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,139
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,219
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1211 sqft
Live the Westport Way at Westley on Broadway. Westley on Broadway is an authentic 256-unit apartment community ideally located in the heart of KansasCity’s historical Westport area.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
The 4700
4700 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1150 sqft
Located in the coveted West Plaza area, The 4700 will surround you with luxury and comfort.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
Bridges at Foxridge
5250 Foxridge Dr, Mission, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
1052 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1424 sqft
This community is near I-35 in a wooded, quiet area. On-site amenities include an outdoor playground, fitness center, and a fenced-in dog park. Beautiful interiors with private balconies, lots of storage, and custom accent walls.
Last updated July 22 at 06:16 PM
Stuart Hall
2121 Central Street, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,145
1220 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1570 sqft
As one of the tallest structures at the southern edge of the Crossroads District, the Freight House Lofts at Stuart Hall stands as a testament to the rise of Kansas City's economy after the turn of the century.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
Commerce Tower
911 Main St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$901
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,217
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1222 sqft
Near I-29 and I-70. Luxury apartments with lots of onsite amenities, including an indoor dog park, outdoor kitchen, and resort-style amenities. Spacious floor plans with large windows with a city view.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
51 Main
5050 Main St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,309
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,757
1257 sqft
Close to the shops and eateries of Kansas City, this development offers an infinity edge saltwater pool, outdoor party deck, yoga room, and more. Units include spacious floor plans, kitchen islands, wet bars, and more.
Last updated July 22 at 06:38 PM
EBT Lofts
1601 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,108
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1080 sqft
Within the heart of the vibrant Crossroads District, stands the nearly 120 year-old Emery, Bird, Thayer Co. Warehouse building, known today as the EBT Lofts.
Last updated July 22 at 06:43 PM
Library Lofts
1004 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$885
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1020 sqft
Located at the corner of 10th and Baltimore Avenue in the historic Library District of Downtown Kansas City, the Library Lofts is the ideal urban dwelling experience that exemplifies both classic and modern living experiences.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,254
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1191 sqft
A stunning community across from the river in the downtown area. Onsite amenities include a game room, coffee lounge, media room, and a gourmet grill area. Controlled access provided. Spacious, modern suites.
Last updated July 22 at 09:32 AM
Westport Central
301 W Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$675
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$805
722 sqft
Recent renovations give these pet-friendly studio and one-bedroom a unique ambiance. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplace, walk-in closets. Enjoy community garden, gym. Walk to public transit. Close to I-35, Midtown MarketPlace.
