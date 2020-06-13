Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:18 AM

194 Apartments for rent in Kansas City, KS with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
I-435 West Kansas City
47 Units Available
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,081
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,728
1385 sqft
Upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments with high ceilings, garden style bathtubs, and quality finishes throughout. Elegant clubhouse, stunning pool and spa, and media room with surround sound. Located with prime access to I-435.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Rosedale
7 Units Available
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$934
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1144 sqft
Take a dip in our sparkling swimming pool or hot tub, relax in our resident lounge with cafe and complimentary WiFi or work off a long day in our 24 hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
Riverview
2 Units Available
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
933 sqft
Horace Mann Lofts is a beautiful Modern Historic School featuring 30 residencies in 1 and 2 bedrooms with contemporary interiors. Horace Mann Lofts has original hardwood flooring, chalk boards and a lot of rich history.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Rosedale
4 Units Available
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$895
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
800 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Kansas City, KS. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 9 at 02:28pm
Rosedale
7 Units Available
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$682
420 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy luxurious living in the city! Welcome home to Malvern Hill Apartment Homes in Kansas City, Kansas. We are the essence of tranquility tucked among the trees and rolling, lush landscape, to provide a lifestyle that is both attractive and relaxed.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated December 19 at 01:00am
Victory Hills
50 Units Available
Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave, Kansas City, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$600
2 Bedrooms
$625
Located just north of I-70, these apartments offer comfortable design and plenty of room to spread out in. Laundry facilities available in complex. Short drive to Kansas City Kansas Community College or Delaware Park.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
1727 North 51st Terrace
1727 North 51st Terrace, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$895
800 sqft
Located just off Parallel Parkway and I-635, this fully updated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath duplex is now ready for new residents! Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring and new windows throughout, this place really does feel brand new from the moment you walk

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
1729 North 51st Terrace
1729 N 51st Ter, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$895
800 sqft
Located just off Parallel Parkway and I-635, this fully updated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath duplex is now ready for new residents! Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring and new windows throughout, this place really does feel brand new from the moment you walk

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rosedale
1 Unit Available
2924 Eaton
2924 Eaton Street, Kansas City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1075 sqft
2924 Eaton Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom - 2 Bath Available Soon! - 3 bedroom bath available in July 2020. 3 level town home with single car garage. First level includes garage as well as utility room.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rosedale
1 Unit Available
109 Cambridge Street
109 Cambridge Street, Kansas City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1340 sqft
Remodeled Duplex in great Location close to KU Medical Center - This Duplex is located close the KU Med and 39th Street Shops and Entertainment. The Duplex offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with nice sized rooms throughout.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rosedale
1 Unit Available
3838 Rainbow Blvd. Apt. 1402
3838 Rainbow Boulevard, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
985 sqft
REDUCED!! 2 Bedroom 2 FULL Bath - Beautiful view of the City!! Large floor plan features kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, breakfast bar and opens to living room with views to Downtown KCMO and KU Med. Center.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Argentine
1 Unit Available
3400 Victoria Drive
3400 Victoria Drive, Kansas City, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1195 sqft
This corner lot home offers a fresh renovation and 4 bedrooms & 1 bath! Great highway access and centrally located in the KC Metro! ~Fully tiled home with fresh paint, new windows and new appliances! ~Off-street parking for 3+ vehicles ~The bath

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Rosedale
1 Unit Available
3002 Eaton St Unit 3002
3002 Eaton St, Kansas City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1500 sqft
This location doesn't get any better, only blocks from KU Med and the 39th Street corridor, this newly renovated condo offers nothing but luxury. This unit has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, with a huge kitchen, and an open layout.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Kensington
1 Unit Available
1646 North 18th Street - B
1646 North 18th Street, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$600
615 sqft
Cozy 1 bedroom town home. Features living space and dining space with direct access to bedroom and to kitchen. Includes a garage for parking or extra storage. Front porch good for Spring/Summer lounging and back deck great for private entertaining

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Rosedale
1 Unit Available
4130 Fisher Street
4130 Fisher Street, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$925
890 sqft
WALKING DISTANCE FROM KU MED! VIRTUAL TOUR Available by Request. Easy/quick access to the highway and close to Westwood, and the Midtown area as well. This newly renovated 2 bed/1.

1 of 1

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
Nearman Hills
1 Unit Available
3131 North 71st Terrace
3131 North 71st Terrace, Kansas City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1624 sqft
3 bdrm, 1.5 bath Raised Ranch with main level living. Large half acre, private lot on dead end street. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Great Room & Living Room.
Results within 1 mile of Kansas City
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Plaza
7 Units Available
The 4700
4700 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$999
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1150 sqft
Located in the coveted West Plaza area, The 4700 will surround you with luxury and comfort.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Old Westport
35 Units Available
CityPlace At Westport
701 Westport Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,201
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
1118 sqft
Prime location in the heart of bustling Westport Entertainment District, close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Community features a business center, 24-hour fitness center and swimming pool. Spacious units with extra storage and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Plaza Westport
10 Units Available
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,248
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1294 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceramic tile entryways, ceiling fans and fireplaces. Beat the heat during summer days in the pool. Shop at nearby Country Club Plaza. Near Hospital Hill.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:24am
West Plaza
15 Units Available
West Hill Lofts
1106 W 47th St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,290
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
995 sqft
Ideally located community near the theater, art gallery and university. On-site business center, massage room, and fire pit area. Homes feature efficient appliances, fantastic views, large terraces, and beverage centers. In-home washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
Central Industrial District
1 Unit Available
Stockyards Place
1515 Genessee St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,882
1941 sqft
Recently remodeled studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury apartment are pet-friendly with modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Includes elevator, garage parking, trash valet. Overlook Gennessee Street, I-670 in Stockyards District downtown Kansas City.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westwood
17 Units Available
Woodside Village North Apartments
2200 West 47th Place, Westwood, KS
Studio
$1,425
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1132 sqft
Woodside Village’s 91-unit luxury apartment community is set in an easily accessible, pedestrian-friendly town center, where membership to Kansas City’s premier fitness and health club is included, and residents are just steps away from local shops,
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
Westside North
5 Units Available
Switzer Lofts
1936 Summit Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1054 sqft
Gorgeous loft apartments, dedicated parking, and community green space in a wonderful neighborhood on the west side. Switzer Lofts is a 114 unit loft located off 18th and Madison in Kansas City.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
49 Units Available
The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,171
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
1191 sqft
A stunning community across from the river in the downtown area. Onsite amenities include a game room, coffee lounge, media room, and a gourmet grill area. Controlled access provided. Spacious, modern suites.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Kansas City, KS

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Kansas City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

