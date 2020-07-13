All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like
Johnson Med Center.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
Johnson Med Center
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:38 PM

Johnson Med Center

3808 Booth St · (913) 728-5953
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$300 off the first full month's rent.
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Rosedale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3808 Booth St, Kansas City, KS 66103
Rosedale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3808-09 · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 3808-08 · Avail. Aug 7

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3812-12 · Avail. Sep 4

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 3812-04 · Avail. Sep 5

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 3812-02 · Avail. Sep 4

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Johnson Med Center.

Amenities

on-site laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
bathtub
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
google fiber
online portal
package receiving
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Kansas City, KS. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Centrally located near the W. 39th Street Corridor, Johnson Med Center is within walking distance to KU Med, and a short drive to The Country Club Plaza, providing you the best of all the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby Kansas City has to offer.

At last, your search for your new home is over. Johnson Med Center provides its residents a wide selection of unique one and two bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like European styled kitchens, controlled entry access, stainless steel appliances, and as well in-unit laundry. Our apartments are the true combination of space, location and convenience all packaged perfectly for you.

Stroll through our pet-friendly community with your favorite fur

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250.00 - Up to 1 months rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: No pit-bull or doberman or chows
Dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
rent: $20
Cats
deposit: $150
fee: $150
rent: $150
Parking Details: Surface lot. Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Johnson Med Center have any available units?
Johnson Med Center has 7 units available starting at $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Johnson Med Center have?
Some of Johnson Med Center's amenities include on-site laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Johnson Med Center currently offering any rent specials?
Johnson Med Center is offering the following rent specials: $300 off the first full month's rent.
Is Johnson Med Center pet-friendly?
Yes, Johnson Med Center is pet friendly.
Does Johnson Med Center offer parking?
Yes, Johnson Med Center offers parking.
Does Johnson Med Center have units with washers and dryers?
No, Johnson Med Center does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Johnson Med Center have a pool?
No, Johnson Med Center does not have a pool.
Does Johnson Med Center have accessible units?
No, Johnson Med Center does not have accessible units.
Does Johnson Med Center have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Johnson Med Center has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66101
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl
Kansas City, KS 66103
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave
Kansas City, KS 66101
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1
Kansas City, KS 66103
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 BedroomsKansas City Apartments with ParkingKansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City