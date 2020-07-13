Amenities

on-site laundry google fiber patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel bathtub ice maker oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking google fiber online portal package receiving on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments courtyard e-payments guest parking

Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Kansas City, KS. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Centrally located near the W. 39th Street Corridor, Johnson Med Center is within walking distance to KU Med, and a short drive to The Country Club Plaza, providing you the best of all the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby Kansas City has to offer.



At last, your search for your new home is over. Johnson Med Center provides its residents a wide selection of unique one and two bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like European styled kitchens, controlled entry access, stainless steel appliances, and as well in-unit laundry. Our apartments are the true combination of space, location and convenience all packaged perfectly for you.



Stroll through our pet-friendly community with your favorite fur