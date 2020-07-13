Apartment List
KS
/
kansas city
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:56 PM

137 Apartments for rent in Kansas City, KS with pool

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
39 Units Available
I-435 West Kansas City
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,181
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,692
1385 sqft
Upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments with high ceilings, garden style bathtubs, and quality finishes throughout. Elegant clubhouse, stunning pool and spa, and media room with surround sound. Located with prime access to I-435.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 05:51pm
2 Units Available
Rosedale
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$647
420 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy luxurious living in the city! Welcome home to Malvern Hill Apartment Homes in Kansas City, Kansas. We are the essence of tranquility tucked among the trees and rolling, lush landscape, to provide a lifestyle that is both attractive and relaxed.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
15 Units Available
I-435 West Kansas City
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,064
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1311 sqft
Gorgeous, modern apartments with granite kitchen counters, new carpet, updated tile in living room and bath. Google Fiber internet. Spacious living areas and bedrooms. Fully equipped modern gym in building. In-unit laundry for convenience.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
12 Units Available
Rosedale
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$895
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1144 sqft
Take a dip in our sparkling swimming pool or hot tub, relax in our resident lounge with cafe and complimentary WiFi or work off a long day in our 24 hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated December 19 at 01:00am
50 Units Available
Victory Hills
Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave, Kansas City, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$600
2 Bedrooms
$625
Located just north of I-70, these apartments offer comfortable design and plenty of room to spread out in. Laundry facilities available in complex. Short drive to Kansas City Kansas Community College or Delaware Park.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Rosedale
2310 W 41st Avenue
2310 West 41st Avenue, Kansas City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1652 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Large 1,652 sqft 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home located just blocks from KU, Joe's KC Bar-B-Que and just a quick drive to the Plaza, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, and Westport! Great HWY access as well.
Results within 1 mile of Kansas City
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
43 Units Available
The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,276
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1191 sqft
A stunning community across from the river in the downtown area. Onsite amenities include a game room, coffee lounge, media room, and a gourmet grill area. Controlled access provided. Spacious, modern suites.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Plaza Westport
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,360
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,271
1294 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceramic tile entryways, ceiling fans and fireplaces. Beat the heat during summer days in the pool. Shop at nearby Country Club Plaza. Near Hospital Hill.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
10 Units Available
West Plaza
Infinity at Plaza West
4440 Roanoke Pkwy, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$814
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
898 sqft
Conveniently located within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Newly renovated units feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, coffee bar, and clubhouse. Pet friendly. Note to client: Quartz countertops are in comment section, but granite countertops are in Unit features.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
Mission
Bridges at Foxridge
5250 Foxridge Dr, Mission, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
1052 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1424 sqft
This community is near I-35 in a wooded, quiet area. On-site amenities include an outdoor playground, fitness center, and a fenced-in dog park. Beautiful interiors with private balconies, lots of storage, and custom accent walls.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 11:01am
$
15 Units Available
Country Club Plaza
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,215
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
790 sqft
Stone's throw from Country Club Plaza and its numerous shopping options, these homes feature large soaking tubs in bathrooms, spacious closets, and wood flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym and a movie theater.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
32 Units Available
Old Westport
CityPlace At Westport
701 Westport Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,159
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1118 sqft
Prime location in the heart of bustling Westport Entertainment District, close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Community features a business center, 24-hour fitness center and swimming pool. Spacious units with extra storage and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Westwood
Woodside Village North Apartments
2200 West 47th Place, Westwood, KS
Studio
$1,500
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1132 sqft
Woodside Village’s 91-unit luxury apartment community is set in an easily accessible, pedestrian-friendly town center, where membership to Kansas City’s premier fitness and health club is included, and residents are just steps away from local shops,
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 02:40pm
8 Units Available
Plaza Westport
46 Penn
4551 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,564
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,054
1199 sqft
In Kansas City's Country Club Plaza neighborhood and moments from shopping and dining at The Plaza. Amenities include a gym and a fire pit. The apartment homes boast quartz countertops, wood flooring and in-home laundry.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 7 at 03:45pm
7 Units Available
North Kansas City
CityView Apartments
2600 CityView Dr, North Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1077 sqft
Luxury community offers park-like setting, social events, pool and sand volleyball. Minutes from Downtown, City Market and Downtown Airport. Residents live in units with 9- to 13-foot ceilings, washer/dryer sets and ice maker.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
7 Units Available
Cunningham Heights
Stone Ridge Apartments
5100 Conser St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$819
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1102 sqft
This beautiful development offers one- and two-bedroom units. The grounds are pet-friendly, and the location is just minutes from downtown, which offers easy walking access to shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 9 at 03:50pm
2 Units Available
Briarcliff West
The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Views of the Franklin Mountains and easy access to UTEP, public transportation, and the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. Air-conditioned units with ceiling fans, fully equipped kitchens, and walk-in closets.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Westwood
2900 W 53rd St # 214
2900 West 53rd Street, Fairway, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1250 sqft
Washer/dryer in unit. Gas fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Kansas City
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
21 Units Available
Park Edge Apartments
8201 Renner Rd, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,076
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,603
1377 sqft
Pet friendly 2-3 bedroom luxury furnished apartments are recently renovated with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center, BBQ grill, business center. Near I-435 and parks.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
11 Units Available
Park 67 Apartments
6527 Reeder St, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$700
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$774
993 sqft
Low on price and high on value, our homes offer all the little things that make life easier. From spacious bedrooms with oversized closets, to fully equipped kitchens including tons of cabinet and counter space, our apartments have it all.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 11:30am
1 Unit Available
Fiesta Square
9551 West 85th Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$993
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Featuring classic, spacious, and affordable living, we are a beautiful pet friendly community established in the heart of Overland Park, Kansas.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 08:47am
7 Units Available
Sheridan Ridge
8403 Carter Street, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1492 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,157
1732 sqft
Sheridan Ridge Townhomes Homes offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting that can't be beat. It's time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
11 Units Available
Crossroads
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,145
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1065 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arterra KC in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
20 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
Apex on Quality Hill
1050 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,431
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1241 sqft
Modern kitchens with granite countertops, USB charging stations, stainless steel appliances and abundant storage. Located in scenic downtown near the River Market and the Kansas City Convention Center.

July 2020 Kansas City Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Kansas City Rent Report. Kansas City rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Kansas City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Kansas City Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Kansas City Rent Report. Kansas City rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Kansas City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Kansas City rent trends were flat over the past month

Kansas City rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Kansas City stand at $739 for a one-bedroom apartment and $906 for a two-bedroom. Kansas City's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Kansas City Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Kansas City, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Kansas City metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Leawood has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,507, while one-bedrooms go for $1,229.
    • Over the past year, Overland Park has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,217, while one-bedrooms go for $993.
    • Grandview has the least expensive rents in the Kansas City metro, with a two-bedroom median of $844; rents decreased 0.2% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Kansas City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Kansas City, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Kansas City is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Kansas have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.4% in Topeka and 1.1% in Wichita.
    • Kansas City's median two-bedroom rent of $906 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Kansas City's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Kansas City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Kansas City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Kansas City
    $750
    $920
    0
    0.5%
    Overland Park
    $990
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Kansas City
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    1%
    Olathe
    $960
    $1,180
    0.1%
    1.7%
    Independence
    $740
    $910
    0
    1.2%
    Shawnee
    $870
    $1,060
    0.3%
    0.5%
    Blue Springs
    $910
    $1,120
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lenexa
    $1,010
    $1,240
    -0.1%
    4.6%
    Leawood
    $1,230
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    6.3%
    Grandview
    $690
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Belton
    $870
    $1,070
    0
    -0.2%
    Gardner
    $910
    $1,120
    -0.7%
    -0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

