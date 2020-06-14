Apartment List
/
KS
/
kansas city
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:46 PM

166 Apartments for rent in Kansas City, KS with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Kansas City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
Riverview
2 Units Available
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
933 sqft
Horace Mann Lofts is a beautiful Modern Historic School featuring 30 residencies in 1 and 2 bedrooms with contemporary interiors. Horace Mann Lofts has original hardwood flooring, chalk boards and a lot of rich history.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:59pm
Riverview
9 Units Available
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$546
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1253 sqft
City View at St. Margaret's is a beautiful modern building featuring 111 residencies in 1, 2 and 3 bedroom configurations with contemporary interiors. St.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Rosedale
4 Units Available
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$895
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
800 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Kansas City, KS. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Coronado
1 Unit Available
1727 North 51st Terrace
1727 North 51st Terrace, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$895
800 sqft
Located just off Parallel Parkway and I-635, this fully updated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath duplex is now ready for new residents! Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring and new windows throughout, this place really does feel brand new from the moment you walk

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Coronado
1 Unit Available
1729 North 51st Terrace
1729 N 51st Ter, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$895
800 sqft
Located just off Parallel Parkway and I-635, this fully updated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath duplex is now ready for new residents! Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring and new windows throughout, this place really does feel brand new from the moment you walk

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Northwest
1 Unit Available
1970 Garfield Avenue
1970 Garfield Avenue, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$800
1691 sqft
BECOME A HOMEOWNER!! **RENT TO OWN*!! PERFECT STARTER HOME BE IN YOUR NEW HOME BEFORE THE HOLIDAYS!!! Looking to buy, but can't qualify for a loan? Take advantage of our ***Low Down/ Low Monthly Rent to Own program. Just $1,000 Down and $695.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Rosedale
1 Unit Available
4130 Fisher Street
4130 Fisher Street, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$925
890 sqft
WALKING DISTANCE FROM KU MED! VIRTUAL TOUR Available by Request. Easy/quick access to the highway and close to Westwood, and the Midtown area as well. This newly renovated 2 bed/1.

1 of 1

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
Nearman Hills
1 Unit Available
3131 North 71st Terrace
3131 North 71st Terrace, Kansas City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1624 sqft
3 bdrm, 1.5 bath Raised Ranch with main level living. Large half acre, private lot on dead end street. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Great Room & Living Room.
Results within 1 mile of Kansas City
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
$
Country Club Plaza
14 Units Available
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$940
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
790 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1206 sqft
Stone's throw from Country Club Plaza and its numerous shopping options, these homes feature large soaking tubs in bathrooms, spacious closets, and wood flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym and a movie theater.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:28pm
Volker
6 Units Available
West 39th Street
3895 State Line Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,237
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,752
979 sqft
Be the first to live in these one- or two-bedroom apartment homes located close to West 39th Street and KU Medical Center. Amenities include built-in desks, a gym, a bocce ball court and in-home laundry.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Old Westport
35 Units Available
CityPlace At Westport
701 Westport Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,104
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
1118 sqft
Prime location in the heart of bustling Westport Entertainment District, close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Community features a business center, 24-hour fitness center and swimming pool. Spacious units with extra storage and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Westwood
17 Units Available
Woodside Village North Apartments
2200 West 47th Place, Westwood, KS
Studio
$1,425
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1132 sqft
Woodside Village’s 91-unit luxury apartment community is set in an easily accessible, pedestrian-friendly town center, where membership to Kansas City’s premier fitness and health club is included, and residents are just steps away from local shops,
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Plaza Westport
10 Units Available
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,348
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1294 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceramic tile entryways, ceiling fans and fireplaces. Beat the heat during summer days in the pool. Shop at nearby Country Club Plaza. Near Hospital Hill.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
West Plaza
7 Units Available
The 4700
4700 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$999
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1150 sqft
Located in the coveted West Plaza area, The 4700 will surround you with luxury and comfort.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
$
West Plaza
10 Units Available
Infinity at Plaza West
4440 Roanoke Pkwy, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$814
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
898 sqft
Conveniently located within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Newly renovated units feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, coffee bar, and clubhouse. Pet friendly. Note to client: Quartz countertops are in comment section, but granite countertops are in Unit features.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
West Plaza
15 Units Available
West Hill Lofts
1106 W 47th St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,290
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
995 sqft
Ideally located community near the theater, art gallery and university. On-site business center, massage room, and fire pit area. Homes feature efficient appliances, fantastic views, large terraces, and beverage centers. In-home washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:51pm
Westside North
5 Units Available
Switzer Lofts
1936 Summit Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1054 sqft
Gorgeous loft apartments, dedicated parking, and community green space in a wonderful neighborhood on the west side. Switzer Lofts is a 114 unit loft located off 18th and Madison in Kansas City.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
49 Units Available
The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,171
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
1191 sqft
A stunning community across from the river in the downtown area. Onsite amenities include a game room, coffee lounge, media room, and a gourmet grill area. Controlled access provided. Spacious, modern suites.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 1 at 02:53pm
Plaza Westport
16 Units Available
46 Penn
4551 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,269
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1199 sqft
In Kansas City's Country Club Plaza neighborhood and moments from shopping and dining at The Plaza. Amenities include a gym and a fire pit. The apartment homes boast quartz countertops, wood flooring and in-home laundry.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 10 at 02:08pm
North Kansas City
4 Units Available
CityView Apartments
2600 CityView Dr, North Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1077 sqft
Luxury community offers park-like setting, social events, pool and sand volleyball. Minutes from Downtown, City Market and Downtown Airport. Residents live in units with 9- to 13-foot ceilings, washer/dryer sets and ice maker.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 10 at 04:25pm
$
Briarcliff West
2 Units Available
The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,169
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Views of the Franklin Mountains and easy access to UTEP, public transportation, and the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. Air-conditioned units with ceiling fans, fully equipped kitchens, and walk-in closets.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Volker
1 Unit Available
947 W 42nd St
947 West 42nd Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,400
Great 3 Bedroom House in Awesome Location! - Just blocks from the Plaza, Westport, and 39th Street entertainment and shopping areas this spacious 2 story house is ready for you! Enjoy warm summer evenings on the covered front porch or grilling out

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Roseland Park
1 Unit Available
5205 W 49TH STREET
5205 West 49th Street, Roeland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Roeland Park - This updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home is located in Roeland Park.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Mission
1 Unit Available
6116 W 54TH TERR
6116 West 54th Terrace, Mission, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1248 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath House In Mission Kansas - This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is located in Mission Kansas.
City Guide for Kansas City, KS

We know what you must be thinking: I'm going to Kansas City, Kansas City here I come/ I'm going to Kansas City, Kansas City here I come/ They got a crazy way of loving there/ And I'm gonna get me some! The important thing is that you’ve come to the right place to score some sweet digs in Kansas City, Kansas. So journey on, bold apartment hunter, and you’ll be livin’ it up in the Jayhawk State in a jiffy …

Having trouble with Craigslist Kansas City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Kansas City, KS

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Kansas City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKansas City 3 BedroomsKansas City Accessible ApartmentsKansas City Apartments under $600
Kansas City Apartments under $700Kansas City Apartments under $800Kansas City Apartments with BalconyKansas City Apartments with GarageKansas City Apartments with GymKansas City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Kansas City Apartments with Move-in SpecialsKansas City Apartments with ParkingKansas City Apartments with PoolKansas City Apartments with Washer-DryerKansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City