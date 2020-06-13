/
44 Apartments for rent in Platte City, MO
Williamsburg Plaza
2900 Williamsburg Terrace, Platte City, MO
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$995
1044 sqft
The ultimate in convenient living. Your new home is conveniently located in Platte City, MO, just minutes from Kansas City International Airport and Fort Leavenworth, KS.
1813 1st St
1813 1st St, Platte City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
Affordable Platte City Duplex-Available in JUNE!! - Get on the waiting list here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1709055?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.
2115 Catie Lane
2115 Catie Ln, Platte City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
Wonderful 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhome - Property Id: 252474 Great 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath townhome, with garage parking. Great space, and location. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252474 Property Id 252474 (RLNE5830323)
15390 NW 124th Terr.
15390 NW 124th Ter, Platte City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1320 sqft
Two Bedroom Villa in Platte City - GORGEOUS VILLA OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTERS, WONDERFUL FIXTURES, EAT IN KITCHEN, TILE IN BATHROOMS, TWO SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, TWO FULL BATHS.
15536 NW 124th
15536 NW 124th St, Platte County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1418 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Townhouse in the Fox Creek Subdivision - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse for rent in Fox Creek.
15380 NW 137th St.
15380 Northwest 137th Street, Platte County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1890 sqft
3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Platte City - Three bedroom two and a half bath house in family friendly neighborhood of Oak Creek in Platte City. Fenced yard, deck, finished basement, two car garage, fireplace and eat-in kitchen. Close to Ft.
13715 Chinkapin Circle
13715 Chinkapin Circle, Platte County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
3 Bedroom , 2.5 Bath Oak Valley Townhouse - 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse in the Oak Valley subdivision. This town house features an open concept kitchen/living room with, granite counter tops in the Kitchen.
13642 Oak Valley Drive
13642 Oak Valley Drive, Platte County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1364 sqft
This stunning 2 Story Town home has all the bells and whistles inside as well as neighborhood amenities! Very open floor plan and so functional! Living room has a gas fireplace, LVT flooring, and custom cut out for your TV.
15446 NW 124th St
15446 Northwest 124th Street, Platte County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1415 sqft
Three Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Fox Creek Townhouse - This is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in the Fox Creek Subdivision. It features a kitchen with granite counter tops, a tiled back splash,stainless steel appliances, and a tiled floor.
12309 Fox Creek Dr
12309 Fox Creek Dr, Platte County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1287 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Townhouse in the Fox Creek Subdivision - Three bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in Fox Creek, nice upgrades, stainless appliances, washer/dryer furnished, ceramic tile, ceiling fans, fireplace, single garage with remote, swimming pool
Watermark Tiffany Springs
9641 North Ambassador Drive, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,064
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,734
1498 sqft
Welcome to Watermark at Tiffany Springs! Our gorgeous Kansas City luxury apartments are available in one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$752
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,266
1349 sqft
Within the Park Hill School District, near area restaurants and parks. Well-equipped with a fitness center, laundry centers, and clubhouse WiFi. On a 75-acre area. On-site volleyball court, two pools, and green spaces.
The Crossing At Barry Road
7831 NW Roanridge Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
1167 sqft
Come home to The Crossing at Barry Road and discover what sets us apart from the rest! Our resort-style community blends the comforts of home with the conveniences you deserve, all within our beautifully manicured grounds.
Lakeside Village
8418 N Overland Ct, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$855
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
One- and two-bedroom apartments located 11 minutes from Kansas City International Airport. Homes feature fireplaces, central air conditioning and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, smoke-free community with a clubhouse and picnic area, among other amenities.
Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,029
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1316 sqft
Stylish homes with custom cabinetry and hardwood flooring. Pet-friendly. Concierge service available. Enjoy a game room, sauna and pool on site. Near Kansas City International Airport and Springs Aquatic Center.
The Oaks at Prairie View
8031 NW Milrey Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community amenities include pool, playground, clubhouse and dog park. Resident enjoy units with patio or balcony, bathtub and fireplace. Great location for commuters, just off of I-29.
820 Osage
820 Osage Street, Leavenworth, KS
2 Bedrooms
$800
820 Osage Available 06/22/20 Remodeled House for Rent!! - This updated home was built in 1888. Washer and Dryer included! Located minutes from Historic Downtown Leavenworth and front gate of Fort Leavenworth. No pets and No smoking.
610 N Broadway
610 North Broadway Street, Leavenworth, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1381 sqft
Charming Historic Brick Home - Schedule Now!! - Historic brick home less than 5 minutes away from downtown Leavenworth or the front gate of Fort Leavenworth.
502 Kiowa St
502 Kiowa Street, Leavenworth, KS
2 Bedrooms
$650
714 sqft
2 Bed, 1 Bath House - Fenced Yard - Charming 2 Bed, 1 Bath house updated interior finishes include paint, carpet, vinyl, cabinets, light fixtures, appliances and more! Fewer than 5 minutes to Fort Leavenworth. Fenced-in yard. Off-street parking.
1429 Cherokee
1429 Cherokee St, Leavenworth, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1060 sqft
1429 Cherokee Available 06/15/20 2 Bed House - Washer and Dryer Included! - Two bedroom house has been completely remodeled from top to bottom.
1068 Central St
1068 Central Avenue, Leavenworth, KS
3 Bedrooms
$850
Available 06/15/20 Cute bungalow with fenced yard - Property Id: 300675 Beautiful home with two bedrooms on main level as well as a large finished attic space great for use as 3rd bedroom.
1434 9th Ave
1434 9th Avenue, Leavenworth, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1660 sqft
Historic 3 bed 2 bath home with 1660 sqft. - Property Id: 132307 This historic, Leavenworth home has been updated with new flooring, plumbing, fixtures, and more. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 1660 sqft. of living space.
15101 NW Brink Meyer Rd
15101 NW Brink Meyer Rd, Parkville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1550 sqft
Brand New 3 Bedroom 2 Car Townhome in Parkville with First Month Free - The address listed is to get you to the development. The actual address does not show up correctly, it is 6840 Susann St Parkville, MO 64152.
15103 NW Brink Meyer Rd
15103 Northwest Brink-Myer Road, Parkville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1320 sqft
Brand New 3 Bedroom Townhome in Parkville with First Month Free - The address listed is to get you to the development. The actual address does not show up correctly, it is 6844 Susann St Parkville, MO 64152. Come and View this Brand New 3 Bed, 2.
