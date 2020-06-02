4005 Booth Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

** All KU Med students, residents, staff, and faculty get 1/2 off 1st month's rent AND a free parking pass in the Zone 3 or Zone 6 Lots.** Home is minutes from KU Med, 39th Street, The Plaza and Westport.



The house has been freshly renovated, has off-street parking a big back yard, new flooring and appliances and great basement storage space.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard work. Pets allowed with separate non-refundable pet deposit and $25 per month, per pet rent.

Newly renovated bungalow in the up and coming Rosedale neighborhood.