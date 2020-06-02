All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:28 PM

4005 Booth Street

4005 Booth Street · No Longer Available
Location

4005 Booth Street, Kansas City, KS 66103
Rosedale

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
** All KU Med students, residents, staff, and faculty get 1/2 off 1st month's rent AND a free parking pass in the Zone 3 or Zone 6 Lots.** Home is minutes from KU Med, 39th Street, The Plaza and Westport.

The house has been freshly renovated, has off-street parking a big back yard, new flooring and appliances and great basement storage space.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard work. Pets allowed with separate non-refundable pet deposit and $25 per month, per pet rent.
Newly renovated bungalow in the up and coming Rosedale neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4005 Booth Street have any available units?
4005 Booth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4005 Booth Street have?
Some of 4005 Booth Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4005 Booth Street currently offering any rent specials?
4005 Booth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4005 Booth Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4005 Booth Street is pet friendly.
Does 4005 Booth Street offer parking?
Yes, 4005 Booth Street offers parking.
Does 4005 Booth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4005 Booth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4005 Booth Street have a pool?
No, 4005 Booth Street does not have a pool.
Does 4005 Booth Street have accessible units?
No, 4005 Booth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4005 Booth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4005 Booth Street has units with dishwashers.

