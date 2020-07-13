All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

University Plaza

4148 Booth Pl · (913) 380-0746
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4148 Booth Pl, Kansas City, KS 66103
Rosedale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2522-04 · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from University Plaza.

Amenities

on-site laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
google fiber
online portal
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
e-payments
University Plaza is just blocks away from KU Medical Center and short drive to The Country Club Plaza and Westport with all the shopping, dining, and entertainment that Kansas City has to offer.

Providing a wide selection of unique 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in a pet-friendly community, University Plaza is a true combination of affordability, location, and convenience...all packaged perfectly for you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Trash
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $125.00 Lease Term Bond or 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $150.00 Administrative fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $420 per month (1) $30 for 2
restrictions: 50lbs weight restriction - aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Reserved Off street parking. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does University Plaza have any available units?
University Plaza has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does University Plaza have?
Some of University Plaza's amenities include on-site laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is University Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
University Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is University Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, University Plaza is pet friendly.
Does University Plaza offer parking?
Yes, University Plaza offers parking.
Does University Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, University Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does University Plaza have a pool?
No, University Plaza does not have a pool.
Does University Plaza have accessible units?
No, University Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does University Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, University Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for University Plaza?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

