University Plaza

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Trash
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $125.00 Lease Term Bond or 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $150.00 Administrative fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $420 per month (1) $30 for 2
restrictions: 50lbs weight restriction - aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Reserved Off street parking. Surface lot.