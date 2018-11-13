All apartments in Noblesville
7282 Burlat Lane

7282 Burlat Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7282 Burlat Lane, Noblesville, IN 46062
Cherry Tree Acres

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Noblesville Home with New Wood Flooring
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,553 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agre

(RLNE5737634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7282 Burlat Lane have any available units?
7282 Burlat Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7282 Burlat Lane have?
Some of 7282 Burlat Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7282 Burlat Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7282 Burlat Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7282 Burlat Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7282 Burlat Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Noblesville.
Does 7282 Burlat Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7282 Burlat Lane offers parking.
Does 7282 Burlat Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7282 Burlat Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7282 Burlat Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7282 Burlat Lane has a pool.
Does 7282 Burlat Lane have accessible units?
No, 7282 Burlat Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7282 Burlat Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7282 Burlat Lane has units with dishwashers.

