Lawrence, IN
11593 Peacock Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11593 Peacock Drive

11593 Peacock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11593 Peacock Drive, Lawrence, IN 46236

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
** UNIT PENDING **

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**

This Charming home is off of Pendleton Pike and Sunnyside road in Lawrence Township in an established neighborhood. This home includes all kitchen appliances, hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout and new carpet in Master suite. Enjoy the woodburning fireplace in the family room and a nice fenced back yard with a patio and large deck great for entertaining. Pets Negotiable! Move-in Ready!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11593 Peacock Drive have any available units?
11593 Peacock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 11593 Peacock Drive have?
Some of 11593 Peacock Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11593 Peacock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11593 Peacock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11593 Peacock Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11593 Peacock Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11593 Peacock Drive offer parking?
No, 11593 Peacock Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11593 Peacock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11593 Peacock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11593 Peacock Drive have a pool?
No, 11593 Peacock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11593 Peacock Drive have accessible units?
No, 11593 Peacock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11593 Peacock Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11593 Peacock Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11593 Peacock Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11593 Peacock Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
