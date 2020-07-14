Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities garage parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system carport cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Ask about pricing on our newly renovated apartment homes. Apartment interior enhancements include plank flooring, plantation blinds, new kitchen and bath cabinets, new granite-like counters, new fixtures. All apartment homes have new energy saving windows and updated intrusion alarms w/option to monitor. Call today to schedule a personal tour; our model is open daily! College Courts of Nora is your #1 choice for north side living in Indianapolis, Indiana. Centrally located among Indy's finest entertainment, shopping and dining destinations, College Courts of Nora offers easy access to I-465, downtown, Broad Ripple Village and Keystone at the Crossing. Our apartment homes offer enormous floor plans, the location is spectacular and the landscaping is impressive which makes us second to none. Enjoy the view from your private veranda or garden patio displaying our beautiful lakes with waterfalls and wooded terrain. College Courts of Nora is located within the preferred Washington Township School system. Combine all of this with an attentive staff and exceptional resident service and you will discover apartment living at its best.