Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:11 AM

College Courts of Nora

9301 Yale Dr · (317) 666-4539
Location

9301 Yale Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46240
Nora - Far Northside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0757F · Avail. Sep 4

$714

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

Unit 9258A · Avail. Aug 27

$734

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

Unit 9229B · Avail. Sep 15

$754

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9412D · Avail. now

$879

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Unit 9223C · Avail. Sep 15

$879

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Unit 9412B · Avail. now

$899

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

See 25+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from College Courts of Nora.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
garage
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
carport
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Ask about pricing on our newly renovated apartment homes. Apartment interior enhancements include plank flooring, plantation blinds, new kitchen and bath cabinets, new granite-like counters, new fixtures. All apartment homes have new energy saving windows and updated intrusion alarms w/option to monitor. Call today to schedule a personal tour; our model is open daily! College Courts of Nora is your #1 choice for north side living in Indianapolis, Indiana. Centrally located among Indy's finest entertainment, shopping and dining destinations, College Courts of Nora offers easy access to I-465, downtown, Broad Ripple Village and Keystone at the Crossing. Our apartment homes offer enormous floor plans, the location is spectacular and the landscaping is impressive which makes us second to none. Enjoy the view from your private veranda or garden patio displaying our beautiful lakes with waterfalls and wooded terrain. College Courts of Nora is located within the preferred Washington Township School system. Combine all of this with an attentive staff and exceptional resident service and you will discover apartment living at its best.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: From $100, to up one months' rent
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Water Utilities & Trash $19 - $48/month (varies per floor plan)
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Carport: $70/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does College Courts of Nora have any available units?
College Courts of Nora has 41 units available starting at $714 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does College Courts of Nora have?
Some of College Courts of Nora's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is College Courts of Nora currently offering any rent specials?
College Courts of Nora is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is College Courts of Nora pet-friendly?
No, College Courts of Nora is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does College Courts of Nora offer parking?
Yes, College Courts of Nora offers parking.
Does College Courts of Nora have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, College Courts of Nora offers units with in unit laundry.
Does College Courts of Nora have a pool?
Yes, College Courts of Nora has a pool.
Does College Courts of Nora have accessible units?
No, College Courts of Nora does not have accessible units.
Does College Courts of Nora have units with dishwashers?
No, College Courts of Nora does not have units with dishwashers.
