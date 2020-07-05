All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated January 6 2020 at 8:54 PM

9826 Conway Dr.

9826 Conway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9826 Conway Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
To show yourself this house, go to this address: https://showmetherental.com/3663 Or call 317-597-4000 This is a 4 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom home with a 2 car attached garage. It has brand new flooring and carpet throughout. The kitchen and bathroom have been completely remodeled with all new appliances and fixtures. The whole house has been freshly painted. There is a large fenced in private backyard with a huge concrete patio. It comes furnished with an oven, range, microwave, dishwasher and an optional refrigerator. Washer and dryer hookups are available. The rent is $1050 per month and the security deposit is $1080. Animals are accepted. The non-refundable pet deposit is $250 per animal and pet rent is $50 per month per animal. A 600 credit score and $3400 in combined income is required. A credit and background check will be performed and all references will be checked.

For more information on this home, please visit https://showmetherental.com/3663 or call 317-597-4000, anytime day or night.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9826 Conway Dr. have any available units?
9826 Conway Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 9826 Conway Dr. have?
Some of 9826 Conway Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9826 Conway Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
9826 Conway Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9826 Conway Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9826 Conway Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 9826 Conway Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 9826 Conway Dr. offers parking.
Does 9826 Conway Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9826 Conway Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9826 Conway Dr. have a pool?
No, 9826 Conway Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 9826 Conway Dr. have accessible units?
No, 9826 Conway Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 9826 Conway Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9826 Conway Dr. has units with dishwashers.

