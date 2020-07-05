9826 Conway Dr.

Amenities

To show yourself this house, go to this address: https://showmetherental.com/3663 Or call 317-597-4000 This is a 4 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom home with a 2 car attached garage. It has brand new flooring and carpet throughout. The kitchen and bathroom have been completely remodeled with all new appliances and fixtures. The whole house has been freshly painted. There is a large fenced in private backyard with a huge concrete patio. It comes furnished with an oven, range, microwave, dishwasher and an optional refrigerator. Washer and dryer hookups are available. The rent is $1050 per month and the security deposit is $1080. Animals are accepted. The non-refundable pet deposit is $250 per animal and pet rent is $50 per month per animal. A 600 credit score and $3400 in combined income is required. A credit and background check will be performed and all references will be checked.



