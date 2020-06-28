All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 951 N Kealing Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
951 N Kealing Ave
Last updated October 12 2019 at 7:40 AM

951 N Kealing Ave

951 North Kealing Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

951 North Kealing Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Very nice home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Tile and hardwood floors. Cute bathroom. Partially fenced yard, wood floors, Unfinished basement.

Application Requirements -- Must Have
Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $1875. (2.5x Rent)
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.

Yes, Pets are welcome.
IPS Schools

CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!
(734) 287-6619

PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.

"From our family to yours, welcome home."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 951 N Kealing Ave have any available units?
951 N Kealing Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 951 N Kealing Ave have?
Some of 951 N Kealing Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 951 N Kealing Ave currently offering any rent specials?
951 N Kealing Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 951 N Kealing Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 951 N Kealing Ave is pet friendly.
Does 951 N Kealing Ave offer parking?
No, 951 N Kealing Ave does not offer parking.
Does 951 N Kealing Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 951 N Kealing Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 951 N Kealing Ave have a pool?
No, 951 N Kealing Ave does not have a pool.
Does 951 N Kealing Ave have accessible units?
No, 951 N Kealing Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 951 N Kealing Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 951 N Kealing Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Martinique Terrace
6789 S East St
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Barrington Estates
8717 Old Town West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Slate Run
9555 International Circle
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Willow Glen East
9955 Fulbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Indy Town Apartments
6046 E 21st Street, Suite 1B Management Office
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College