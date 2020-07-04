All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8926 Cherrywood Court

8926 Cherrywood Court · No Longer Available
Location

8926 Cherrywood Court, Indianapolis, IN 46234
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 3 bath, 2,000 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all white appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard and an extra storage shed, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8926 Cherrywood Court have any available units?
8926 Cherrywood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8926 Cherrywood Court have?
Some of 8926 Cherrywood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8926 Cherrywood Court currently offering any rent specials?
8926 Cherrywood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8926 Cherrywood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8926 Cherrywood Court is pet friendly.
Does 8926 Cherrywood Court offer parking?
Yes, 8926 Cherrywood Court offers parking.
Does 8926 Cherrywood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8926 Cherrywood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8926 Cherrywood Court have a pool?
No, 8926 Cherrywood Court does not have a pool.
Does 8926 Cherrywood Court have accessible units?
No, 8926 Cherrywood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8926 Cherrywood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8926 Cherrywood Court does not have units with dishwashers.

