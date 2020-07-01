8547 Broadway Street

Amenities

Cute home on a Gorgeous Lot in Washington Township Schools! Close to Shopping, the Monon Trail, Restaurants and 465! The Kitchen and Baths have already been done for you and provide lots of Wow Factor Plus Practicality! The Home has Great Character including a Wood Burn Stove in the Family Room! You'll love enjoying the outdoors, with a 1/3 Acre of Pristine Landscape Lawn & Garden, from the HUGE All-Season Sun Room! Or, walk out the Master Sliding Door and enjoy it from your Paver Patio! The Kitchen has Butcher Block Counters, Newer Cabinets & A Stainless Steel Vent Hood! Updated Windows throughout! Mechanicals Updated in 2012 and Water Softener stays! Two Out Buildings for great Storage