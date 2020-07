Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Location, Location, Location!!!!! Totally renovated ranch style property with basement overlooking the canal. Walk to the Riviera Club or Starbucks; just a block away. Beautiful hardwood floors thru out. Studs out new bath, updated kitchen, living room w/built-in bookshelves. Huge daylight basement with laundry including washer and dryer. Rec room and ample storage in lower level. Driveway parking. Sunny screened porch overlooking large rear yard with mature trees.