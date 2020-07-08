7835 Carlton Arms Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated gym pool dog park

The Jefferson is a newly renovated two-bedroom, two and a half bathroom, town home with dark, espresso cabinets, sleek black appliances, and a modern grey laminate flooring! The washer and dryer are included for laundry convenience. For only $1,125.00 per month, you can enjoy all of what Lake Castleton has to offer, such as two swimming pools, newly renovated fitness center, business center, bark park, fishing piers and MORE!

The two bedrooms go quickly! HURRY and reserve yours now!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.