Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

727 Kappes Street

727 Kappes Street · No Longer Available
Location

727 Kappes Street, Indianapolis, IN 46221
West Indianapolis

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
fire pit
parking
garage
Newly renovated bathroom, large basement (with carpet) for storage (extra bedroom?), fully fenced in backyard (privacy fence), brick patio with fire pit, detached garage, alarm system in place, washer and dryer on premises, covered front porch, updated HVAC system, driveway for off street parking, nice quiet neighborhood just north of I-70, 5 min. drive to IUPUI, 7-10 minute drive to downtown/Mass Ave. and Fountain Square. Just a mile west of Lucas Oil Stadium (within walking distance).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 Kappes Street have any available units?
727 Kappes Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 727 Kappes Street have?
Some of 727 Kappes Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 Kappes Street currently offering any rent specials?
727 Kappes Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 Kappes Street pet-friendly?
No, 727 Kappes Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 727 Kappes Street offer parking?
Yes, 727 Kappes Street offers parking.
Does 727 Kappes Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 727 Kappes Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 Kappes Street have a pool?
No, 727 Kappes Street does not have a pool.
Does 727 Kappes Street have accessible units?
No, 727 Kappes Street does not have accessible units.
Does 727 Kappes Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 727 Kappes Street does not have units with dishwashers.

