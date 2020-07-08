727 Kappes Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system fire pit parking garage

Newly renovated bathroom, large basement (with carpet) for storage (extra bedroom?), fully fenced in backyard (privacy fence), brick patio with fire pit, detached garage, alarm system in place, washer and dryer on premises, covered front porch, updated HVAC system, driveway for off street parking, nice quiet neighborhood just north of I-70, 5 min. drive to IUPUI, 7-10 minute drive to downtown/Mass Ave. and Fountain Square. Just a mile west of Lucas Oil Stadium (within walking distance).