Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:07 PM

7240 Westlake Road

7240 Westlake Rd · No Longer Available
Location

7240 Westlake Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

This lovely 4 bedroom is located in Wayne Township off 10th & Girls School Road and is minutes to Chapel Hill Park, Westlake Elementary, I465 and more! Home features lovely hardwood flooring and laminate flooring. Nice kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Formal dining area, large family room with a woodburning fireplace. A huge sunroom leads out to a great backyard. Pets Negotiable! Available Now! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7240 Westlake Road have any available units?
7240 Westlake Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 7240 Westlake Road currently offering any rent specials?
7240 Westlake Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7240 Westlake Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7240 Westlake Road is pet friendly.
Does 7240 Westlake Road offer parking?
No, 7240 Westlake Road does not offer parking.
Does 7240 Westlake Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7240 Westlake Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7240 Westlake Road have a pool?
No, 7240 Westlake Road does not have a pool.
Does 7240 Westlake Road have accessible units?
No, 7240 Westlake Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7240 Westlake Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7240 Westlake Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7240 Westlake Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7240 Westlake Road does not have units with air conditioning.

