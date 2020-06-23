7219 North Dearborn Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities business center gym pool internet access

See website for more photos and in the heart of downtown Chicago, 200 North Dearborn places you in the perfect location for success! The building has full amenities including a gym, indoor pool, sun deck, business center and a large commercial space with the likes of 7-Eleven, food court and a dry cleaner! It is also connected to the pedway system that will help take you to many of the adjacent office buildings and three CTA subway stations during inclement weather. With these three stations, you literally have access to all subway lines and can go directly to both OHare and Midway airport!



The unit is fully furnished and linened. Kitchenware, dinnerware, silverware and basic kitchen appliances are all included in the unit. All you need is to bring your clothes!



1-3 months - $3000/month

4-6 months - $2800/month

7-9 months - $2600/month

10-12+ months - $2400/month



Rent is all inclusive (heat, air conditioning, water, HD satellite TV, wireless internet, up to $75/mo of electricity*).



*average monthly electricity bill is $35.



See website for more photos and starting January 2020.